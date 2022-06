James Everett Tilley Junior has left this world to fly with the angels and swim with the mermaids. He was born in Heidelberg, Germany to Margaret and James Everett Tilley Senior. They moved to Bullhead City, Arizona, where he spent his childhood and teenage years. He was forever with his childhood friends Mark and brother Joshua Hull, who now lives in Mississippi. They created a lifetime of memories and James spent many a night outside on his phone reminiscing and carrying on ‘til wee hours as if they were right beside each other. James longed for the day his brother would come to Humboldt. James moved to Humboldt in 1994 to be closer to his mom, Mickey, and this is where he met his true love and later wife Tina Norton. It was love at first sight and they had three handsome boys, Seth Everett Norton, Evan James Tilley and Shane Joshua Tilley.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO