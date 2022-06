WEST SPRINGFIELD — AAA Northeast and its Pioneer Valley branches have again shown support for the Mental Health Association. Tammi Benson from the West Springfield branch presented a check for $5,000 on June 17 to the Springfield-based nonprofit whose services include helping the homeless secure housing, supporting those in recovery with substance use and mental health diagnoses, and working with the acquired brain injured and the developmentally disabled.

