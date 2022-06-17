Columbia Property Trust Completes Redevelopment of 680,000 SF Office Building in Jersey City

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and CBRE Investment Management will develop Arsenal Trade Center, a roughly 1 million-square-foot industrial project in the Central New Jersey community of Sayreville. The site spans 74 acres and is located four miles from the New Jersey Turnpike. Arsenal Trade Center will consist of three rear-load buildings spanning 284,341, 341,833 and 451,602 square feet. Each building will feature clear heights of 40 feet and ample car and trailer parking. KSS Architects is designing the project, and RC Anderson is the general contractor. Construction is slated to begin later this summer and to be complete in late 2023.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO