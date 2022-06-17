ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Columbia Property Trust Completes Redevelopment of 680,000 SF Office Building in Jersey City

By Taylor Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. — Columbia Property Trust has completed the redevelopment of 95 Columbus, a 680,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City. The project centered on...

Kushner Breaks Ground on 2 MSF One Journal Square Mixed-Use Project in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New York City-based developer Kushner has broken ground on One Journal Square, a 2 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Jersey City. The site is adjacent to Journal Square PATH Station, and the neighborhood name stems from the area’s history as a media and publishing hub. The centerpiece of the development will be two 64-story towers that will house a combined 1,723 apartments, 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space and a 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is fully preleased to an undisclosed tenant.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Joint Venture to Develop 1 MSF Industrial Project in Sayreville, New Jersey

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and CBRE Investment Management will develop Arsenal Trade Center, a roughly 1 million-square-foot industrial project in the Central New Jersey community of Sayreville. The site spans 74 acres and is located four miles from the New Jersey Turnpike. Arsenal Trade Center will consist of three rear-load buildings spanning 284,341, 341,833 and 451,602 square feet. Each building will feature clear heights of 40 feet and ample car and trailer parking. KSS Architects is designing the project, and RC Anderson is the general contractor. Construction is slated to begin later this summer and to be complete in late 2023.
SAYREVILLE, NJ

