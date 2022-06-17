ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatteras, NC

81 sea turtle nests on Hatteras seashore; up from 2021

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — There are more sea turtle nests on a portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks this season than at the same time last year, officials said Friday in observing World Sea Turtle Day.

An update from Cape Hatteras National Seashore says there have been 81 nests laid so far this season, including a Leatherback nest, which officials said was the first since 2012. There were 70 nests at the same time last year, according to the update.

Healthy sea turtle populations are important indicators of healthy ocean habitats, the National Park Service said. They help to maintain balance in oceanic food webs by keeping the populations of their prey, such as jellyfish and mollusks in check as well as enhancing rates of nutrient cycling.

Loggerhead and Green are most often found nesting on the national seashore, but occasionally Kemp’s Ridley, Hawks Bill, and Leatherback sea turtles crawl onshore to lay their nests as well, the update noted.

The national seashore advises visitors to help protect sea turtle populations by following off-road vehicle and beach fire regulations, staying out of marked nesting areas, and following specific policies when visiting the beach. All sea turtle species are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Appalachian Regional Commission funds 4 projects in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than $340,000 for four projects in West Virginia. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday. It will help provide upgrades to lighting infrastructure in Charleston, design of a multistate career pathways system, youth leadership training in sciences, and equipment improvements in the McDowell County Renaissance Village, the senators said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Hatteras, NC
Lifestyle
City
Manteo, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
The Associated Press

Gross withdrawal scrambles Alaska US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A top Alaska elections official said Tuesday that the fifth-place finisher in the special primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat will not advance to an August special election following the withdrawal of independent Al Gross, who was in third place. Gail Fenumiai, director of...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Sea Turtle#Nesting#Nests#Outer Banks#The National Park Service#The National Seashore
The Associated Press

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday’s meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

952K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy