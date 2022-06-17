ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association of weekend catch-up sleep ratio and subjective sleep quality with depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation among Korean adolescents

By Hyunseo Lee
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCircadian misalignment caused by differences in sleep duration between weekends and weekdays may be associated with adolescent mental health and sleep quality may be able to compensate for this problem. This study aimed to investigate the association between weekend catch-up sleep (CUS) ratio and sleep quality with depressive symptoms and suicidal...

