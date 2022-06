Four crypto analysts believe that the new Terra (LUNA) faces a bleak future in the crypto industry and markets. The newly launched Terra (LUNA) digital asset faces a bleak and uncertain future. According to a report by the team at Bloomberg, the new Terra (LUNA) token has ‘no future.’ The report by Bloomberg is hinged upon the insights of four crypto analysts from various facets of the industry.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO