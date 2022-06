Did you know a long-time street performer in Balboa Park has appeared on the popular television show So You Think You Can Dance?. If you’ve visited San Diego’s Balboa Park in the past few years, it’s quite likely you’ve seen Kareem “Anointed” Ali and his talented friends wowing huge crowds with their athletic dance routines, acrobatic leaps, physical contortions and fun bits of humor. All concluded with an inspirational message.

