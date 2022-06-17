ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Nissan Dealers Cashing In On 7-Year Loans With APR Markup

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDealers asking over MSRP have caused outrage and frustration among car buyers, but it’s not the only way salesmen are squeezing the pips out of people already struggling with the higher cost of living. Some of them are now making extra on your car financing, too. Starting this...

Comments / 12

What, me worry!
4d ago

people we have the car dealerships by the balls don't buy they're going to have to lower those prices they got to get rid of those cars especially when those computer boxes come in don't be fooled or I should say taken

Reply(1)
6
Ryan433
3d ago

If you need an 84 month loan to afford the payments, you're buying a car you can't afford. Your own fault you are in debt.

Reply
5
The heck you say!
4d ago

If you need a 7 year loan for a vehicle you can't afford it. 4 year should be the max.

Reply(1)
9
