"It's a Relief." The parents were cradling babies, chasing after their toddlers, and bribing their four-year-olds with snacks, but the refrain was the same: It's a relief. After waiting over a year from the initial Covid vaccine rollout, kids under five can finally get their shots. The first in the city received theirs this afternoon during a press event at Seattle Children's, where the mood was just about what you'd expect.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO