NBA

Steph Curry brilliantly trolls NBA pundits after leading Golden State Warriors to historic title victory

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMzyI_0gDxD7RO00

STEPH CURRY had a message for all those that doubted his decision to stay in San Francisco after Golden State's historic title win.

The Warriors star, 34, broke down in tears after helping his team to their first NBA championship since 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzfXW_0gDxD7RO00
Golden State star Curry was in tears after winning his fourth NBA title Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Oc3s_0gDxD7RO00
He grabbed the MVP award after putting up 34 points in Boston Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUYdz_0gDxD7RO00
Pundits in August had mocked Curry's decision to stay in San Fran Credit: Twitter @doubledworth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmm0D_0gDxD7RO00
And the guard star went viral after trolling those who doubted him with a 'Big Zero' Credit: Twitter @doubledworth

Curry penned a four-year, $215million contract extension in August last year.

The Warriors came into this campaign on the back of two disappointing seasons, including a disastrous 2019-20 where they won just 15 games.

And some saw Curry's decision to stay with the franchise as a mistake, including pundit pair Kendrick Perkins and Domonique Foxworth.

When asked last August how many titles Curry would win with the Warriors during his four-year deal, both made a 'Big Zero' gesture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PemIJ_0gDxD7RO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdJEw_0gDxD7RO00

It appears that Curry was watching in and remembered the exchange, biding his time for revenge.

After wild celebrations in the Warriors dressing room, the Finals MVP emerged to face the media.

And he wasted no time in making the same 'Big Zero' gesture, accompanying it with a gleeful smile.

A delighted Curry said: "I hear all the narratives.

"You hear everything about what we [as a team] are and what we aren't, and what I am as a player and what I'm not.

"I have a hard time figuring out what they're going to say now, so this is pretty special."

Fans were loving Steph's response which came after he branded himself the "Petty King" before Game 6.

One wrote: "This man sees and remembers everything lol quit playing with him."

Another added: "Kendrick Perkins owes the Golden State Warriors an apology for this awful take."

While one user laughed: "F*** do I respect the pettiness".

Curry now has four NBA title rings after another phenomenal performance in the Celtic's own arena.

He put up 34 points and chipped in with seven rebounds and seven assists in the 103-90 victory.

Boss Steve Kerr said: "We've had so many great players. But Steph is ultimately why this [title] run has happened.

"I'm happy for everybody, but I'm thrilled for Steph.

"To me, this is his crowning achievement in what's already been an incredible career."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fT81N_0gDxD7RO00
Curry now has four NBA title rings with the Warriors Credit: Reuters

