$25 million small-business grant program approved for Tarrant County

A new program is providing needed relief for small businesses reeling from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court this week allocated $25 million in federal funding to assist small businesses impacted by the pandemic with workforce recovery, retention, recruitment, training and development efforts.

Impacted small businesses that had 50 or fewer employees during the first quarter of 2020 can apply for grant amounts up to $27,500 based on eligibility requirements and number of employees.

Funding is limited, and applications will be processed in the order they are received. Applications open at noon July 11; the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Aug. 31, or when funds are depleted.

Learn more and apply online.

