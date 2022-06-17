Weekend Fun at Truist Field

Hot start for the first day of Summer. High pressure remains in control of the forecast with a ridge keeping rain chances minimal through mid-week. Highs will reach the mid-90s today under mostly to partly sunny skies. Not much of a breeze today, with low humidity. Air quality alert is in effect for sensitive groups. Ozone builds to code orange criteria this afternoon for Mecklenburg and Union counties under this stagnant air mass. As a reminder, this also means county-wide burn bans in effect as well with any code orange air quality alert. temps climb to near 100 Wednesday. Dew points will climb slowly, but not enough to impact heat indices, so conditions will likely remain under advisory criteria. High begins to move east late week allowing for the return of isolated to widely scattered storm chances as a weak boundary approaches from the north. Highs will remain in the mid-90s Thursday as dew points climb into the upper 60s making it feel more sticky. Temps will remain a few degrees above average in the low 90s with isolated storm chances through the weekend.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO