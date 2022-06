Martin “Shorty” V. Bohnert, 91, of Perryville, Missouri passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Holiday Residential Care surrounded by his family. He was born September 13, 1930 in Crosstown, Missouri to Martin and Corinne (Petot) Bohnert. He and Lois J. Hoffstetter were married on October 23, 1954 at The Church of the Assumption in Perryville.

