The 25-year-old mother claims her infant son nearly lost his life after his sickness was dismissed by doctors as a constipation. The medical personnel reportedly told the mother that her baby’s sickness was probably down to a change in his formula milk and it could be constipation. Unfortunately, just few days later, the little boy started having seizures and became unresponsive. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where scans revealed an abscess on his brain and he was rushed to surgery. The young mother is sharing her story so no other parent has to go through this. “If your child is not himself, very sleepy and sick off his food etc. DO NOT just accept a verdict that you know in your gut isn’t right. You know your child better than anyone else.” the mother reportedly said.

