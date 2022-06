Next time you’re filling your gas tank and lamenting the high cost, remember this:. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democrat supermajority in the Legislature just don’t care. What other conclusion can be drawn, when the Legislature and the governor have done nothing in the past 100 days to provide Californians relief at the pump, at a time when the state is flush with surplus cash and the state’s residents already pay the highest gasoline taxes in the nation?

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO