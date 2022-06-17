ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

Line Dancing at the Lodge

 4 days ago

Dancers take to the dance floor at The Lodge where Line Dancing lessons with Diana...

KESQ News Channel 3

Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant

I Heart Mac & Cheese -- a fast-casual restaurant offering mac & cheese dishes, grilled cheese sandwiches and other fare with health-conscious options -- announced today it will hold a grand opening on June 29 for its new Palm Springs eatery.    "We have been under construction for many months and have worked with the The post Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
sunnews.org

Seal Beach’s July 3 Band on Sand 2022 event canceled by organizers

Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
SEAL BEACH, CA
macaronikid.com

All the Discounted Kids Summer Movies in Temecula & Murrieta Theaters

It's summer time and our local Temecula and Murrieta movie theaters are playing kid friendly movies all throughout the summer at fantastic prices! Get out of the heat and enjoy some family favorite movies with your kiddos. We've put together a list of all the theaters in our area including movies and dates that offer discounted movies this summer for kids!
TEMECULA, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Canyon Lake, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Brush fire burns near East Palm Canyon Drive bridge in Palm Springs

Firefighters were able to contain a brush fire in Palm Springs. The fire burned on E Palm Canyon Drive and Southridge Drive, just off the E Palm Canyon Bridge. Brush and trees burned just off the side of the road, leading to a road closure in the area. Roads were back open by around 7:30 The post Brush fire burns near East Palm Canyon Drive bridge in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
worldnationnews.com

Redlands Theater Festival set vandalized, Saturday’s performance canceled

The Redlands Theater Festival was forced to cancel its performance in Prospect Park on Saturday evening after set pieces and other equipment were vandalized throughout the night. The festival’s executive director, Shannon Galuzka, said she left the park around midnight on Friday, ending the opening night with a performance of...
REDLANDS, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Opening New Aquatic Playground this Summer

The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
LONG BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of Our Favorite Places to Eat in Mission Viejo

Dine at These Authentic Restaurants for Top International Flavors. The city of Mission Viejo is so much more than a cozy, suburban master-planned community. It’s home to arts, culture, parks, annual marathons and golf tournaments, a man-made lake, incredible shopping and something that might surprise you—top quality international cuisine. Think everything from Hawaiian, Mexican and Japanese to tasty Italian fare! We’ve discovered eight hidden gems in this underrated OC city that we can’t wait to share. The hardest part will be deciding which restaurant to try first! Best Restaurants Mission Viejo.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
iecn.com

Free music and theatrical shows all summer long at the Redlands Bowl￼

Are you a fan of the Little Mermaid? Or say Johnny Cash? Mariachis?. If so, this summer you have the opportunity to see those shows live and in-person, for FREE at the Redlands Bowl. The beautiful outdoor theater is located under the stars in Downtown Redlands and only a 12 minute drive from San Bernardino, 13 minutes from Colton, and about 18 minutes from Rialto.
REDLANDS, CA
Evie M.

Don't ever visit this Yorba Linda Cemetery on June 15th

The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
YORBA LINDA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fourth Of July Shows Start This Weekend In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades and other celebrations in Riverside County will get underway more than a week ahead of America’s 246th birthday, with several extravaganzas slated for this weekend. On Saturday, the city of Murrieta will be combining pre-Independence Day festivities with a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
KESQ News Channel 3

Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers

Thousands of flights have been cancelled throughout the U.S. this holiday weekend. People like Eva Morales are catching flights in and out of Palm Springs International Airport. Before landing in Palm Springs, Morales flew from San Jose to Las Vegas. I asked her if she experienced any delays or cancellations, "Actually, no. And I was The post Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
worldnationnews.com

Riverside’s Cheech Marin Museum Opens to Cheers, Cultural Fest

With a bright blue lowrider and thunderous applause from the crowd, “The Cheech” opened its doors in downtown Riverside. After five years of planning and fundraising, comedian and actor Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Museum welcomed its first guests on Saturday morning, June 18, with a street festival to mark the beginning of a venue that was The city is expected to be put on the national art map.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Battle Tree Fires in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters worked Monday morning to put out flames in a 5,000-square-foot area of tamarisk trees in Desert Hot Springs. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in a 100-foot by 50-foot area of trees in the 19300 block of Palm Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

DWA: Corroded connection to blame for 330,000-gallon leak at well off El Cielo Road

Desert Water Agency (DWA) officials estimate more than 300,000 gallons of water leaked from a well near an abandoned golf course earlier this month, causing significant erosion near the site and some flooding. The news: Around 3:30 p.m. on June 11, DWA crews responded to Well 29 at the abandoned...
kcrw.com

New religion: Classic Texas barbecue in San Juan Capistrano

Just as the swallows seasonally return to Mission San Juan Capistrano, directly across the street, customers hungry for Texas barbecue line up for pitmaster and co-owner Daniel Castillo’s brisket, ribs, and hot links. In this week’s edition of “In the Weeds,” Castillo says he learned to barbecue when his...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
KESQ

Monday: Dry for now; humidity arrives Wednesday

Temperatures are on the rise following the weekend's brief cooldown. Clear skies and mild temperatures will be felt around the Coachella Valley this evening. Sunset is now at 8:00 p.m.!. While we are warming up, typical temperatures for this time of year are expected this week. Something new that will...
ENVIRONMENT

