Line Dancing at the Lodge

Dine at These Authentic Restaurants for Top International Flavors. The city of Mission Viejo is so much more than a cozy, suburban master-planned community. It’s home to arts, culture, parks, annual marathons and golf tournaments, a man-made lake, incredible shopping and something that might surprise you—top quality international cuisine. Think everything from Hawaiian, Mexican and Japanese to tasty Italian fare! We’ve discovered eight hidden gems in this underrated OC city that we can’t wait to share. The hardest part will be deciding which restaurant to try first! Best Restaurants Mission Viejo.

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO