-Every hour, another LGBTQ+ person becomes a victim of violence in Brazil, according to research based on information from the Brazilian public health system. Those attacks leave scars and marks—and fashion designer Isaac Silvia wants to change the narrative of violence that happens by showcasing these marks and stories in a place everyone watches: the fashion world. “Visible Mark,” done in tandem with FCB Brasil, is a collection comprised of white pieces featuring a single detail in color, in the exact spot of the scars real people have received. To hear those stories, smart phones can be placed close to the colored mark.

