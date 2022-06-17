Thomasville organization teams up with law enforcement to hold ‘Stop the Gun Violence’ rally

On Thursday, June 16, in the area of North Waukeenah St. and Chestnut St., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and the Monticello Police Department (MPD) attempted to make contact with persons of interest in several felony cases. The group fled the area when law enforcement arrived on scene. One person in the group shot at a JCSO vehicle occupied by two deputies, striking the driver’s side window. Law enforcement from both local agencies, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) converged on the area and set up a perimeter covering the northeast section of the City of Monticello. The FHP deployed a tracking K-9 and a drone. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) provided resources to assist with the scene and investigation.

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO