Ongoing trial in the 2017 Salem arson

June 17 – SALEM – On the night of September 6, 2017, the end of the line was right in front of Robert Cole. He was nearly $30,000 in arrears on rent for 9-11 Franklin St. — a small commercial building across the North River in Salem — where he ran...
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department arrested one after a shooting incident Thursday night. Police say just after 11 p.m. June 16, a neighbor in the 200 block of Kashmir Court SE reported gunfire. Several shots were fired, hitting the exterior and interior of the caller’s home.
Last month a drunk driver placed families in extreme danger. One Oregon City resident described the ordeal as ‘terror’ with people running as fast as they could from the drunk driver. It took place at the Southridge Shopping Center when a drunk driver jumped a curb. The vehicle went through the parking lot and rammed 12 cars. The incident happened on cinco de mayo (May 5th).
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman who said she was falsely arrested after twerking to NWA’s “F*** Tha Police” at a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland received $75,000 from the city in a settlement. In exchange for the settlement money, Alonna Mitsch agreed to drop charges against Portland Police Bureau and its officers Kyle […]
Nearly two months after a crash involving five Southridge High School students on Tualatin Valley Highway, Washington County Deputy Michael Trotter is back home where he will continue extensive rehabilitation.
As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
Just before he sentenced Malik Fard Muhammad, a federal judge Tuesday wanted to understand what drove the 25-year-old man to hurl Molotov cocktails at police in Portland and break windows during mass protests in the city’s downtown in 2020. “Everybody wants to know what happened with you?” U.S. District...
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Officers shot and killed a 24-year-old man who they say tried to flee a traffic stop in Clackamas County early Saturday morning before getting out of his car while holding a handgun, Oregon State Police said. The incident started shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday when law...
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a years-long struggle to boot squatters, a North Portland landlord is dealing with a disaster. TJ Civis, who manages the home for the elderly owner, gave KATU News a tour of the duplex. He warned us it was grim. "Oh my God. It's bad," said...
PORTLAND, Ore. – The City of Portland has banned fireworks. Portland Fire and Rescue says it’s due to annual fires, injuries, and deaths associated with there use. The ban also includes aerial luminary devices or pyrotechnics. It’s encouraged the public instead watches the Waterfront Blues Festival fireworks show...
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
Starting Monday, children as young as six months old can begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine. PulsePDX started as a way for owner Jennifer Nielson to kick up her Zumba classes a notch. Stolen guns, vehicles, social security cards seized by police in N. Portland. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Guns,...
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early Saturday morning. On Twitter, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office states “On Saturday, June 18, 2022 shortly before 1:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and...
Comments / 0