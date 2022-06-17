One on One with 1st District Congressional Candidate, Alderwoman Pat Dowell

This year, Walmart is celebrating the Juneteenth holiday by honoring Black Excellence through the recognition of leaders in the Chicagoland area who work to bring inclusion and opportunity to the Black community. For the inaugural recipients, Walmart is recognizing four outstanding African Americans for excellence in their respective fields and contributions to their communities. This year’s recipients are Jason Coleman, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Project SYNCERE, Patrice Gibson, Director of the Walmart Community Academy, Chicago, Roderick Hawkins, Associate Dean of External Affairs at Northwestern University, and Dara Munson, President, and CEO of Family Focus. Walmart proudly honors their dedication because living better begins with supporting equity and opportunity in the communities where we work and live.
