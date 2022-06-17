ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

One on One with 1st District Congressional Candidate, Alderwoman Pat Dowell

By Danielle Sanders, Managing Editor
Chicago Defender
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElected Alderman of the 3rd Ward in 2007, Pat Dowell has an extensive background in politics and public service. She also serves as chair of the City Council Budget Committee. As Alderman, she has worked to increase the number and strength of small businesses and develop economic opportunities for all. She...

chicagodefender.com

CHICAGO, IL
