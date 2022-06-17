One on One with 1st District Congressional Candidate, Alderwoman Pat Dowell

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 40 years, the Rev. James Meeks is stepping away from the pulpit. Meeks said next year will be his last as the leader at Salem Baptist Church on the city's Far South Side. Meeks became a pastor in 1979, and founded Salem Baptist Church in Jan. 13, 1985. He has been the pastor of the megachurch for as long as many congregants can remember. Meeks also served three terms as an Illinois state senator until 2013, and later served as chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education under Gov. Bruce Rauner.He also ran in the 2011 Chicago mayoral race, but pulled out two months before the February election -- which Rahm Emanuel won.The Rev. Charlie Dates will take over as pastor of Salem Baptist Church.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO