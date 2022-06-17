ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Oliver Twist: Chapter XIV

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oliver soon recovering from the fainting-fit into which Mr. Brownlow’s abrupt exclamation had thrown him, the subject of the picture was carefully avoided, both by the old gentleman and Mrs. Bedwin, in the conversation that ensued: which indeed bore no reference to Oliver’s history or prospects, but was confined to such...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

The Strange Case Of Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde: Chapter I - Story of the door

Mr. Utterson the lawyer was a man of a rugged countenance that was never lighted by a smile; cold, scanty and embarrassed in discourse; backward in sentiment; lean, long, dusty, dreary and yet somehow lovable. At friendly meetings, and when the wine was to his taste, something eminently human beaconed from his eye; something indeed which never found its way into his talk, but which spoke not only in these silent symbols of the after-dinner face, but more often and loudly in the acts of his life. He was austere with himself; drank gin when he was alone, to mortify a taste for vintages; and though he enjoyed the theatre, had not crossed the doors of one for twenty years. But he had an approved tolerance for others; sometimes wondering, almost with envy, at the high pressure of spirits involved in their misdeeds; and in any extremity inclined to help rather than to reprove. “I incline to Cain’s heresy,” he used to say quaintly: “I let my brother go to the devil in his own way.” In this character, it was frequently his fortune to be the last reputable acquaintance and the last good influence in the lives of downgoing men. And to such as these, so long as they came about his chambers, he never marked a shade of change in his demeanour.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 19

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XIX.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Kim Kardashian Denies Damaging Marilyn Monroe Dress at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is addressing the allegations that she damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress. After rumors swirled in the last week about whether the reality star-turned-entrepreneur ruined the dress when she wore it at the 2022 Met Gala, Kardashian finally cleared the air — denying that she did.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet “No. [Ripley’s and I] worked together so well,” she said on the “Today” show. “There were handlers in gloves that...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Dune Part 2’: Léa Seydoux To Play Lady Margot In Upcoming Sequel For Legendary

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Striking while the iron’s hot following her critically acclaimed performances at the recent Cannes Film Festival, Denis Villeneuve has tapped Léa Seydoux play Lady Margot in Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two. Seydoux is currently in negotiations and will join the all-star ensemble that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, who are expected to reprise their roles, as well Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler, who were also recently announced. Villeneuve is back to write, direct and produce. Spaihts will return to co-write with Villeneuve. Legendary had no...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dickens
HackerNoon

An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations: Book II - Introduction

In that rude state of society, in which there is no division of labour, in which exchanges are seldom made, and in which every man provides every thing for himself, it is not necessary that any stock should be accumulated, or stored up before-hand, in order to carry on the business of the society. Every man endeavours to supply, by his own industry, his own occasional wants, as they occur. When he is hungry, he goes to the forest to hunt; when his coat is worn out, he clothes himself with the skin of the first large animal he kills: and when his hut begins to go to ruin, he repairs it, as well as he can, with the trees and the turf that are nearest it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Letter III - To Mrs. Saville, England

I write a few lines in haste to say that I am safe—and well advanced on my voyage. This letter will reach England by a merchantman now on its homeward voyage from Archangel; more fortunate than I, who may not see my native land, perhaps, for many years. I am, however, in good spirits: my men are bold and apparently firm of purpose, nor do the floating sheets of ice that continually pass us, indicating the dangers of the region towards which we are advancing, appear to dismay them. We have already reached a very high latitude; but it is the height of summer, and although not so warm as in England, the southern gales, which blow us speedily towards those shores which I so ardently desire to attain, breathe a degree of renovating warmth which I had not expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UPI News

Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser

June 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is giving a glimpse of her new music video. The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, released a preview Tuesday of her video for the song "Pop!" The colorful video shows Nayeon enjoying a milkshake and donuts at...
MUSIC
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy