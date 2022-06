Igor Shesterkin was the most valuable player (MVP) for the New York Rangers during 2021-22. Despite missing the majority of Dec. 2021 with a lower-body injury, he was the league’s best goalie and is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy. As the season progressed, one of their concerns was whether they were over-reliant on his performance to be triumphant. Still, the acquisitions at the trade deadline of Andrew Copp and Frank Vatrano by general manager (GM) Chris Drury aimed to add more experienced depth to the offense with the anticipation of a deep postseason run.

