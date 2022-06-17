ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, IA

Hamburg, Sidney differ on tuition agreement

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hamburg-Sidney) -- Two KMAland school districts are in dispute over the expiration of a tuition agreement between the schools. Earlier this week, both the Shenandoah and Hamburg School Boards approved a one-year agreement, allowing Hamburg's high school students to attend classes at Shenandoah High School for the 2022-23 school year. Speaking...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Clarinda facilities firm decision expected Wednesday

(Clarinda) -- Further discussion and action regarding a long-term facilities study takes place at Wednesday's Clarinda School Board meeting. Meeting at 6 p.m. at the district's Pre-K-6 Building, the board is expected to act on a recommendation approving SiteLogiQ as the program management firm for the comprehensive assessment of the district's facilities. Representatives of SiteLogiQ and Estes made presentations to the board at a special meeting last week. Lance Ridgely is the interim special education director and superintendent designee. In a recent interview with KMA News, Ridgely says the site survey would provide multiple opportunities regarding facilities planning.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Duane Hankins, 67, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Service:Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials:Are being directed to the family in Duane's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:. Notes:Duane passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with...
SHENANDOAH, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmer removes fence blocking trail just in time for regional bike ride

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NEBRASKA EXAMINER) -A cease-fire has been reached in a years-long fight between a farmer and a natural resources district over a hike-bike trail. The fight boils down to a disagreement over who should pay for fencing to separate the farmer’s land from the Steamboat Trace Trail. Otoe County farmer Bob Trail said he expected the Nemaha Natural Resources District to pay for the fence. NRD officials say they couldn’t do that for one farmer and not other landowners.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, IA
City
Shenandoah, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Government
Hamburg, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Sidney, IA
Education
Shenandoah, IA
Education
City
Hamburg, IA
klkntv.com

Big Sal’s Pizza in Lincoln closing after 16 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After 16 years, Big Sal’s Pizza near 27th and Vine Streets will be shutting its doors for the final time on Sunday. In a Facebook post on Monday, the business announced it would be closing at the end of the week. Big Sal’s kitchen...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

AG, auditor investigating donation to History Nebraska

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is looking into whether some funds donated to History Nebraska were mishandled by its outgoing director and CEO, Trevor Jones, the Nebraska Examiner has learned. The alleged irregularities involve more than $260,000 in funds provided to the state history agency by...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Mills County reappraisals start next month

(Glenwood) -- Plans for reappraising properties in Mills County have been delayed for a few weeks. Officials with the county's assessor's office say an extensive door-to-door reappraisal of residential properties begins July 5th. Originally scheduled to begin today (Monday), Mills County Assessor Christina Govig tells KMA News the project was pushed back because of the need for a new appraiser.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

New Maverik gas station in Sidney scheduled to open January

SIDNEY, Neb. — Maverik tears down a Sidney building to make room for a new 6,000-square-foot gas station on Upland Parkway and Old Post Road. Maverik's Adventure First Stop, began demolishing the Perkins building in May 2022 and will be finished this month, in June. Maverik Communications Director Michelle...
SIDNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmaland#Hamburg School Boards#Shenandoah High School
kmaland.com

Ruth Tritsch, 88, Braddyville, Iowa

Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: open visitation 8:00 a.m. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ruth passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
BRADDYVILLE, IA
KETV.com

Nebraska to test cable median barrier on I-80 west of Lincoln

A high tension cable barrier will be tested on a 20-mile stretch in the median of Interstate 80 west of Lincoln to see how well it reduces cross-over collisions. "We have over 140 vehicles in the past five years that actually crossed our medians. In this particular corridor just west of Lincoln," said Nebraska Department of Transportation deputy director of engineering Khalil Jaber.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Montgomery County releases latest COVID numbers

(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to monitor COVID-19 in the community. Supervisor Donna Robinson relayed the latest numbers from Montgomery County Public Health to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning. Robinson says the county's total case count since the pandemic began in March, 2020 now totals 2,238, with the vaccination rate at 57.1%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kmaland.com

Blanche Sederburg, 98, of Omaha, Nebraska

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: Suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Melissa Gammell, 41 of Shenandoah, IA

Service: Services will be held at a later time and will be announced. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Toward Funeral Expenses. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:Services will be held at a later time and will be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Park bandstand project on Red Oak council agenda

(Red Oak) -- Discussion and possible action on a long-running project highlight's Monday night's Red Oak City Council meeting. At its regular meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Oak Fire Station, the council holds a public hearing on plans, specifications and form of contract for the Fountain Square Park bandstand project. Following the hearing, council members are expected to review bids for the project. Also on the agenda: more discussion regarding the city's comprehensive plan, with strategic implementation discussion. At its previous meeting two weeks ago, the council tabled action on a proposal from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on updating the city's comprehensive plan, which is roughly 20 years old, and applying a strategy. SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener and Planning Technician Dani Briggs presented the proposal to the council. Fleener says the proposal would be more or less the same as the current plan but with a more recent assessment.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Jeffrey W. Umbarger, 55, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
TARKIO, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Sunday accident on 84th Street claims life of Springfield man

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials said one person is dead after a rollover accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened Sunday night. Authorities said first responders were called to the area of 84th Street south of State Highway 66 around 10 o'clock. 19-year-old Cole Shemek...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy