Buffalo Bills release full 2022 training camp schedule

The Buffalo Bills have released their full 2022 training camp schedule. It involves some extended time back out in Rochester, officially, at St. John Fisher College.

Earlier this offseason, the Bills had already announced that the team was going to head back to the school.

Practice dates are:

Sunday, July 24 (9:45 AM)

Monday, July 25 (9:45 AM)

Wednesday, July 27 (9:45 AM)

Friday, July 29 (9:45 AM)

Saturday, July 30 (9:45 AM)

Monday, Aug. 1 (9:45 AM)

Tuesday, Aug. 2 (9:45 AM)

Thursday, Aug. 4 (9:45 AM)

Friday, Aug. 5 (5:30 pm)**

Sunday, Aug. 7 (11:45 AM)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 (9:45 AM)

Thursday, Aug. 11 (9:45 AM)

All practices require a mobile ticket. They are free of charge and can be found on the team’s website.

There is a limit of four per ticket account and will be made available on July 13. Season ticket holders can get theirs at 10 a.m. while the general public can at 1 p.m.

The practice slated for Aug. 5 is at Highmark Stadium. It is the team’s annual “Blue and Red” scrimmage-based session. The tickets for that session have not yet been announced.

For every practice, gates open one hour prior.