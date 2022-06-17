ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

6/17 – Brittany’s “Summer-Like” Friday Morning Forecast

By Brittany Warden
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBottom line up front…it`s going to be hot. Heat Advisory will be repeated for today. We`ll be going day to day on the actual product issuances, but a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning will necessary Saturday. Our Excessive Heat Warning Criteria is 113F Heat Index or higher. If a backdoor...

www.wxxv25.com

wxxv25.com

6/20 – Night Rob’s “Heat Advisories To Return” Monday Evening Forecast

Although no heat advisory was posted today, temps were up compared to Sunday, and that trend will continue. Gulfport hit a real-feel of 106 and Pascagoula hit 109, and this is just the beginning. A heat advisory will likely be needed for Tuesday through the rest of the week. A sea breeze will get initiated around noon along the Mississippi coast and this should help get some thunderstorms started will inland this afternoon/evening. A few of these may be able to keep going after dark but for the most part, this activity will dissipate with the exception of marine showers/t-storms. This should basically repeat again Tuesday but maybe farther west along the coast of SE LA.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Night Rob’s “100 Degrees Could Come Back” Sunday Night Forecast

It remained hot out there today, with temperatures generally in the lower and middle 90s. The one difference for most of the area is that relative humidity values are 20 percent lower today, keeping heat index values closer to 100 today than to 110. The exception locally was around Bay St Louis, where the muggy air hung on with a real-feel of 110.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

6/20 – Night Rob’s “Summer Arrives With HEAT” Monday Night Forecast

It wasn’t a particularly bad Monday as heat started to build, but some relief arrived from scattered storms and cloud cover by mid-afternoon. Gulfport hit a real-feel of 106 and Pascagoula hit 109 early, and this is just the beginning. Tuesday will not be too different from Monday, but a heat advisory will likely be needed for Wednesday through the rest of the week. A sea breeze will get initiated around noon along the Mississippi coast and this should help get some thunderstorms started will inland this afternoon/evening. A few of these may be able to keep going after dark but for the most part, this activity will dissipate with the exception of marine showers/t-storms. This pattern will repeat a bit on Wednesday before high pressure quells further development later in the week.
GULFPORT, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
wxxv25.com

MDOT highway projects under way in South Mississippi

Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King announced updates to several MDOT projects in South Mississippi. “Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on Mississippi’s highways,” said King. “We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation network by enhancing its safety for our citizens. These projects all represent significant steps in that direction.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

New exercise equipment installed along Front Beach in Ocean Springs

The City of Ocean Springs is encouraging everyone to get up and active by installing new workout equipment along Front Beach. While enjoying a nice day on the beach, people can enjoy working out on the multi-bars, sit-up bench, pull-up and dip station, parallel bars, leg press, back extension, and a combo press and pull.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Shuckers vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The Biloxi Shuckers opened the season with 138 games on the schedule and only 26 days off. So, as the 2022 campaign soon reaches the halfway point, the Shuckers are more than ready to lead off their longest homestand of the year, 12 straight games at MGM Park. Visiting Pensacola...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Grand opening for Harrison County Dog Park

If you live in Harrison County, grab your dogs because you now have a brand-new dog park to enjoy. The county held a grand opening for its new four-acre puppy paradise. The park is located at the back of the Harrison County Fairgrounds. You can enjoy what it has to...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Second annual Ugly Tie Fest held this weekend

To celebrate Father’s Day, the City of Gulfport held the second annual Ugly Tie Festival over the weekend. The fun event had everything dad could ever want such as a wide variety of food trucks, fun games, live entertainment, and several different vendors. The papa party even hosted two...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Shuckers starting longest homestand of 2022

The Biloxi Shuckers opened the season with 138 games on the schedule and only 26 days off. So, as the 2022 campaign reaches the halfway point, the Shuckers are more than ready to start their longest homestand of the year. News 25’s Jeff Haeger is at MGM Park with more....
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Governor Reeves announces new GOMESA project

Governor Tate Reeves visited Diamondhead City Hall to discuss the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. New projects funded by GOMESA include $1.2 million for Diamondhead infrastructure, reducing flooding of streets and homes, and improving water quality. The second project funds nearly $2 million to study local ecosystems, including protecting...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
wxxv25.com

Tulane’s Willie Fritz gives seal of approval for Will Hall at Southern Miss

Tonight, Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fitz served as the guest speaker at the Gulfport Gridiron Club at the Great Southern Club in Downtown Gulfport. Currently, no players from the six coastal counties appear on the Green Wave roster, but when it comes to six degrees of separation, it’s still not hard to find a local connection.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

One dead, another critical in early morning shooting in Gulfport

Gulfport Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another critical. Officers responded about 12:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of 39th Avenue, where Emerald Pines Apartments are, about a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Harrison County...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Movers and Shakers Club hosted Juneteenth celebration

In South Mississippi, the Movers and Shakers Social Club hosted a Juneteenth celebration in Biloxi Saturday. The day began with a 5K unity walk in honor of those who paved the way in the past. Following the walk, the club hosted a large party to celebrate the holiday. There was...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

4th Congressional District Candidate Mike Ezell visits WXXV News 25

Ten days ago, News 25 spoke with Congressman Steven Palazzo in an in-depth interview about the runoff with Mike Ezell. Now, the sheriff of Jackson County sits down in our studio as News 25 gives both GOP candidates time to talk about their policies, the change they want to see, and the runoff, which is happening next Tuesday.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. are working to identify a man who was killed while riding his bicycle Monday night. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the incident happened about 10 p.m. on Tucker Road north of I-10. The victim died at the scene. No charges have...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrests made in lawn mower theft in Jackson County

In Jackson County, two men are charged with grand larceny. Harley Poole of Biloxi and Jeffrey Garbutt of Vancleave are accused of stealing a $4,000 commercial lawn mower from Gulf Hills Golf Club last week. Both men were arrested Monday at different locations, but deputies recovered the lawn mower at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

