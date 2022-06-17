6/17 – Brittany’s “Summer-Like” Friday Morning Forecast

It wasn’t a particularly bad Monday as heat started to build, but some relief arrived from scattered storms and cloud cover by mid-afternoon. Gulfport hit a real-feel of 106 and Pascagoula hit 109 early, and this is just the beginning. Tuesday will not be too different from Monday, but a heat advisory will likely be needed for Wednesday through the rest of the week. A sea breeze will get initiated around noon along the Mississippi coast and this should help get some thunderstorms started will inland this afternoon/evening. A few of these may be able to keep going after dark but for the most part, this activity will dissipate with the exception of marine showers/t-storms. This pattern will repeat a bit on Wednesday before high pressure quells further development later in the week.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO