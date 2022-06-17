ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

The Community Foundation of Macon County seeks nominees for "Do Something Great" award

By Donnette Beckett
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County will be accepting nominations for the Do Something Great awards through June 30. The Do Something Great program honors Macon County residents who have made a significant impact on the community during the past year. Each nomination should include a...

Herald & Review

Decatur City Council approves naming park after Preston Jackson

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council voted unanimously to name a downtown park after Decatur-born artist Preston Jackson. There were no empty seats in the City Council Chambers as the Monday meeting began, with many guests staying exclusively for the Jackson naming resolution. Public comments featured overwhelming support for...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Maroa post office to be named for fallen Guardsman

MAROA — Grassroots efforts to get the Maroa Post Office named in honor of Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Jeremy Ridlen have resulted in President Joe Biden signing the legislation. On June 16, Biden signed House Resolution 3579, designating the U.S. Post Office as the Jeremy L. Ridlen Post...
MAROA, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: Justice system failing Macon County

The people in Macon County are tired of hearing about the lack of effort our justice system is providing to keep our communities safe. Repeat offenders are allowed back on the street repetitively and continue to commit more crimes against individuals in our communities. On June 5, two shootings occurred...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Watch now: Moweaqua bus company honors first responders mile after mile

MOWEAQUA — An eye-catching tour bus based in Central Illinois has been traveling to various locations showing admiration for first responders. Among Timi’s Tours fleet of 20 green and gray vehicles is one navy blue bus featuring the emblems of firefighters, police, 911 operators and emergency medical services.
MOWEAQUA, IL
Herald & Review

New location under construction along Pershing Road for Decatur retailer

DECATUR — The corner of Pershing Road and Jasper Street in Decatur has been bustling with activity for months. Local home furnishings store, Rent One, will be moving into the new location by the fall, the corporation said. The new rent-to-own showroom will be located at 1205 E. Pershing Road. The St. Louis based corporation will bring its sister companym RNR Tire Express, as part of the new facility.
DECATUR, IL
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
DECATUR, IL

