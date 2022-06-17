ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Father’s Day card ideas 2022 including peephole cards, picture cards and poem cards

By Holly O'Mahony
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1EY8_0gDwwNnd00

FATHER'S day is right around the corner and what better way to show your appreciation and love than with a card.

Not only are they incredibly personal but they can be easy to make too. Here are some Father Day card ideas you can try.

Picture and message cards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JVID_0gDwwNnd00
Homemade cards can make a much more personal gesture than shop bought ones Credit: Getty - Contributor

Want something more personal than a shop-bought card?

If you’re looking to make a simple greetings-style card for Father’s Day, here’s how to do it.

  1. Take any coloured A4 sheet of paper and fold it in half - you can stick on strips from a different coloured sheet to make it look more creative.
  2. Design your front cover page - either writing or drawing directly on the card, or designing this on a separate piece of paper and sticking it on.
  3. Open the card and write your message on the right-hand side.
  4. You could leave the left side blank, or why not stick in a photo of yourself and your dad (or your child and their dad)?
  5. Finally, apply some decorative touches of your choice - glitter, stickers and sequins will add a jazzy touch.

Peephole cards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bK2wf_0gDwwNnd00
If you trust your art skills, have a go at making a peephole card Credit: Alamy

If a simple picture and message card sounds a bit boring and your child's art skills are more advanced, you could encourage them to make a peephole card.

  1. Fold a piece of paper in half - any colour will work well, depending on your preference.
  2. Draw a design on the front of the card - for example, you could write "Happy Father’s Day" in big, block letters.
  3. Take a pair of scissors and carefully cut these shapes out.
  4. Inside the card, draw whatever design you’d like to be seen through the peephole - for example, if your dad is a footie fan you could draw footballs.
  5. Decorate the rest of your card as desired.
  6. Carefully glue the two inner sides of the card together - be careful not to get glue on the designs you’ve drawn inside.
  7. Write your message on the back of the card and add any finishing touches.

Poem cards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMRqx_0gDwwNnd00
Why not encourage the kids to make their own Father's Day cards this year? Credit: Alamy

If your child is good with words, why not help them write a poem instead of (or as well as) a standard Father’s Day message?

  1. Start by deciding the theme of your poem - do you want it to be sentimental or more lighthearted and full of jokes?
  2. Write your poem (you might find you need to write a few drafts before you’re happy).
  3. Make sure your poem is short enough to fit inside the card and in large enough writing that it’s easy to read.
  4. Choose a piece of card and fold it into your desired shape.
  5. If your poem is going inside your card, you’ll need to decide whether you want to have a picture or "Happy Father’s Day" message on the front.
  6. Add colours, glitter or stickers for extra decoration and your card is ready to present.

So that's how to make a Father's Day card, but if you're looking for some ideas for what to actually write to your dad, have a read of this.

And here are some of the best gift ideas to accompany your card.

