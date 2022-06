Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputies Dustin Saylor and Greg Poynter were dispatched to US 25 about 7 miles south of London where a reported intoxicated man driving a Jeep was screaming and revving up his motor. While en route deputies learned that the man had driven over an embankment. Deputies arrived to find the man, 27-year-old Zachary Bond of Corbin, there and determined he was under the influence and driving on a DUI suspended license. During the investigation and arrest, Bond was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamine. Bond was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO