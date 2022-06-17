ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE DALLAS COWBOYS ARE FOLLOWING THE FOOTSTEPS... OF THE BEARS???

Cover picture for the articleRemember when the Bears lost out on an OTA practice two weeks ago and the whole Bears social media went crazy? Yes, that's what I thought. Well, it happened again today. Adam Schefter reported that Dallas' HC Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000, and the Cowboys were docked an organized team activity...

