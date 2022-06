BROOKLINE, Mass. – “Let’s find someone to take a photo.”. Those were the words that were said to ABC6 Sports Director Nick Coit early Sunday night. Coit was packing up his camera, etc. as roars from the 18th green could be heard. Roughly 45 minutes had passed since Matt Fitzpatrick had applied the finishing touches to the 2022 U.S. Open, yet it was clear the party had yet to migrate to someplace indoors on The Country Club property.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO