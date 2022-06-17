ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A novel approach GRNTSTE to reconstruct gene regulatory interactions applied to a case study for rat pineal rhythm gene

By Zhenyu Liu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccurate inference and prediction of gene regulatory network are very important for understanding dynamic cellular processes. The large-scale time series genomics data are helpful to reveal the molecular dynamics and dynamic biological processes of complex biological systems. Firstly, we collected the time series data of the rat pineal gland tissue in...

Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

YAP/TAZ"“TEAD link angiogenesis to nutrients

Ong et al. uncover a role for the YAP/TAZ"“TEAD transcriptional pathways in retinal angiogenesis via the regulation of amino acid transporters and assessed mTORC activation. These findings establish the mechanism through which endothelial cells regulate nutrient acquisition and consumption. Endothelial cells (ECs) form a dense network of blood vessels...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Misinformation: broaden definition to curb its societal influence

Cecilie Steenbuch Traberg ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5640-9273 0. University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK. Researchers are increasingly adopting a definition of misinformation that assumes it comes from questionable or bogus sources. But using that as its sole defining characteristic overlooks accidental misinformation from reputable and therefore potentially more influential sources. This oversight poses a threat to the understanding by scientists, laypeople and policymakers of how to prevent the spread and influence of misinformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ncRNA regulation of mitochondrial transcription

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Non-coding RNAs (ncRNA) widely regulate the expression of nuclear genes. Zhu et al. now show that the ncRNA 7S controls gene expression in mitochondria.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Presenting the Compendium Isotoporum Medii Aevi, a Multi-Isotope Database for Medieval Europe

Here we present the Compendium Isotoporum Medii Aevi (CIMA), an open-access database gathering more than 50,000 isotopic measurements for bioarchaeological samples located within Europe and its margins, and dating between 500 and 1500 CE. This multi-isotope (Î´13C, Î´15N, Î´34S, Î´18O, and 87Sr/86Sr) archive of measurements on human, animal, and plant archaeological remains also includes a variety of supporting information that offer, for instance, a taxonomic characterization of the samples, their location, and chronology, in addition to data on social, religious, and political contexts. Such a dataset can be used to identify data gaps for future research and to address multiple research questions, including those related with studies on medieval human lifeways (i.e. human subsistence, spatial mobility), characterization of paleo-environmental and -climatic conditions, and on plant and animal agricultural management practices. Brief examples of such applications are given here and we also discuss how the integration of large volumes of isotopic data with other types of archaeological and historical data can improve our knowledgeÂ of medievalÂ Europe.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

An effective detection method for wheat mold based on ultra weak luminescence

It is widely known that mold is one of important indices in assessing the quality of stored wheat. First, mold will decrease the quality of wheat kernels; the wheat kernels infected by mold can produce secondary metabolites, such as aflatoxins, ochratoxin A, zearalenone, fumonisins and so on. Second, the mycotoxins metabolized by mycetes are extremely harmful to humans; once the food or feed is made of by those wheat kernels infected by mold, it will cause serious health problems on human beings as well as animals. Therefore, the effective and accurate detection of wheat mold is vitally important to evaluate the storage and subsequent processing quality of wheat kernels. However, traditional methods for detecting wheat mold mainly rely on biochemical methods, which always involve complex and long pretreatment processes, and waste part of wheat samples for each detection. In view of this, this paper proposes a type of eco-friendly and nondestructive wheat mold detection method based on ultra weak luminescence. The specific implementation process is as follows: firstly, ultra weak luminescence signals of the healthy and the moldy wheat subsamples are measured by a photon analyzer; secondly, the approximate entropy and multiscale approximate entropy are introduced as the main classification features separately; finally, the detection model has been established based on the support vector machine in order to classify two types of wheat subsamples. The receiver operating characteristic curve of the newly established detection model shows that the highest classification accuracy rate can reach 93.1%, which illustrates that our proposed detection model is feasible and promising for detecting wheat mold.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Many researchers say they’ll share data — but don’t

Reasons included a lack of informed consent or ethics approval to share; misplaced data; and that others had moved on from the project. You have full access to this article via your institution. Most biomedical and health researchers who declare their willingness to share the data behind journal articles do...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cytoskeletal regulation of a transcription factor by DNA mimicry via coiled-coil interactions

A long-established strategy for transcription regulation is the tethering of transcription factors to cellular membranes. By contrast, the principal effectors of Hedgehog signalling, the GLI transcription factors, are regulated by microtubules in the primary cilium and the cytoplasm. How GLI is tethered to microtubules remains unclear. Here, we uncover DNA mimicry by the ciliary kinesin KIF7 as a mechanism for the recruitment of GLI to microtubules, wherein the coiled-coil dimerization domain of KIF7, characterized by its striking shape, size and charge similarity to DNA, forms a complex with the DNA-binding zinc fingers in GLI, thus revealing a mode of tethering a DNA-binding protein to the cytoskeleton. GLI increases KIF7 microtubule affinity and consequently modulates the localization of both proteins to microtubules and the cilium tip. Thus, the kinesin"“microtubule system is not a passive GLI tether but a regulatable platform tuned by the kinesin"“transcription factor interaction. We retooled this coiled-coil-based GLI"“KIF7 interaction to inhibit the nuclear and cilium localization of GLI. This strategy can potentially be exploited to downregulate erroneously activated GLI in human cancers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Islet autoantibody seroconversion in type-1 diabetes is associated with metagenome-assembled genomes in infant gut microbiomes

The immune system of some genetically susceptible children can be triggered by certain environmental factors to produce islet autoantibodies (IA) against pancreatic Î² cells, which greatly increases their risk for Type-1 diabetes. An environmental factor under active investigation is the gut microbiome due to its important role in immune system education. Here, we study gut metagenomes that are de-novo-assembled in 887 at-risk children in the Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) project. Our results reveal a small set of core protein families, present in >50% of the subjects, which account for 64% of the sequencing reads. Time-series binning generates 21,536 high-quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) from 883 species, including 176 species that hitherto have no MAG representation in previous comprehensive human microbiome surveys. IA seroconversion is positively associated with 2373 MAGs and negatively with 1549 MAGs. Comparative genomics analysis identifies lipopolysaccharides biosynthesis in Bacteroides MAGsÂ and sulfate reduction in Anaerostipes MAGs as functional signatures of MAGs with positive IA-association. The functional signatures in the MAGs with negative IA-association include carbohydrate degradation in lactic acid bacteria MAGs and nitrate reduction in Escherichia MAGs. Overall, our results show a distinct set of gut microorganisms associated with IA seroconversion and uncovered the functional genomics signatures of these IA-associated microorganisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Could artificial intelligence hijack author contributions?

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. Artificial intelligence (AI) translator services can help authors by checking the logical structure and content validity of their research manuscripts. But as AI advances, it could reshape pivotal discussions in the paper and undercut the authors’ input. Employing such services to interpret the data or ‘spin’ the findings for greater impact could have serious implications for research integrity.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Reply to: The breakup of a long-period comet is not a likely match to the Chicxulub impactor

Replying to: S. Desch; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12873-3 (2022). In a recent commentary, Desch et al.1 claim discrepancies in the impact rate of Chicxulub-sized fragments from the breakup of long-period comets near the Sun owing to the abundance of carbonaceous chondrite impactors and the number of fragments produced in tidal disruption events, arguing that the combined reductions in the relative cometary impact rate exceed an order of magnitude, making the Chicxulub impactor less likely to be a comet than an asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

NANOG initiates epiblast fate through the coordination of pluripotency genes expression

The epiblast is the source of all mammalian embryonic tissues and of pluripotent embryonic stem cells. It differentiates alongside the primitive endoderm in a "salt and pepper" pattern from inner cell mass (ICM) progenitors during the preimplantation stages through the activity of NANOG, GATA6 and the FGF pathway. When and how epiblast lineage specification is initiated is still unclear. Here, we show that the coordinated expression of pluripotency markers defines epiblast identity. Conversely, ICM progenitor cells display random cell-to-cell variability in expression of various pluripotency markers, remarkably dissimilar from the epiblast signature and independently from NANOG, GATA6 and FGF activities. Coordination of pluripotency markers expression fails in Nanog and Gata6 double KO (DKO) embryos. Collectively, our data suggest that NANOG triggers epiblast specification by ensuring the coordinated expression of pluripotency markers in a subset of cells, implying a stochastic mechanism. These features are likely conserved, as suggested by analysis of human embryos.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimization and prediction of tribological behaviour of filled polytetrafluoroethylene composites using Taguchi Deng and hybrid support vector regression models

This study presents optimization and prediction of tribological behaviour of filled polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) composites using hybrid Taguchi and support vector regression (SVR) models. To achieve the optimization, Taguchi Deng was employed considering multiple responses and process parameters relevant to the tribological behaviour. Coefficient of friction (Âµ) and specific wear rate (Ks) were measured using pin-on-disc tribometer. In this study, load, grit size, distance and speed were the process parameters. An L27 orthogonal array was applied for the Taguchi experimental design. A set of optimal parameters were obtained using the Deng approach for multiple responses of Âµ and KS. Analysis of variance was performed to study the effect of individual parameters on the multiple responses. To predict Âµ and Ks, SVR was coupled with novel Harris Hawks' optimization (HHO) and swarm particle optimization (PSO) forming SVR-HHO and SVR-PSO models respectively, were employed. Four model evaluation metrics were used to appraise the prediction accuracy of the models. Validation results revealed enhancement under optimal test conditions. Hybrid SVR models indicated superior prediction accuracy to single SVR model. Furthermore, SVR-HHO outperformed SVR-PSO model. It was found that Taguchi Deng, SVR-PSO and SVR-HHO models led to optimization and prediction with low cost and superior accuracy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The diversity of quinoa morphological traits and seed metabolic composition

Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa Willd.) is an herbaceous annual crop of the amaranth family (Amaranthaceae). It is increasingly cultivated for its nutritious grains, which are rich in protein and essential amino acids, lipids, and minerals. Quinoa exhibits a high tolerance towards various abiotic stresses including drought and salinity, which supports its agricultural cultivation under climate change conditions. The use of quinoa grains is compromised by anti-nutritional saponins, a terpenoid class of secondary metabolites deposited in the seed coat; their removal before consumption requires extensive washing, an economically and environmentally unfavorable process; or their accumulation can be reduced through breeding. In this study, we analyzed the seed metabolomes, including amino acids, fatty acids, and saponins, from 471 quinoa cultivars, including two related species, by liquid chromatography "“ mass spectrometry. Additionally, we determined a large number of agronomic traits including biomass, flowering time, and seed yield. The results revealed considerable diversity between genotypes and provide a knowledge base for future breeding or genome editing of quinoa.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A bioinspired sequential energy transfer system constructed via supramolecular copolymerization

Sequential energy transfer is ubiquitous in natural light harvesting systems to make full use of solar energy. Although various artificial systems have been developed with the biomimetic sequential energy transfer character, most of them exhibit the overall energy transfer efficiency lower than 70% due to the disordered organization of donor/acceptor chromophores. Herein a sequential energy transfer system is constructed via supramolecular copolymerization of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes, by taking inspiration from the natural light harvesting of green photosynthetic bacteria. The absorption and emission transitions of the three designed Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes range from visible to NIR region through structural variation. Structural similarity of these monomers faciliates supramolecular copolymerization in apolar media via the nucleation-elongation mechanism. The resulting supramolecular copolymers display long diffusion length of excitation energy (> 200 donor units) and high exciton migration rates (~1014"‰L"‰molâˆ’1 sâˆ’1), leading to an overall sequential energy transfer efficiency of 87.4% for the ternary copolymers. The superior properties originate from the dense packing of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acene monomers in supramolecular copolymers, mimicking the aggregation mode of bacteriochlorophyll pigments in green photosynthetic bacteria. Overall, directional supramolecular copolymerization of donor/acceptor chromophores with high energy transfer efficiency would provide new avenues toward artificial photosynthesis applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Chaotic microlasers caused by internal mode interaction for random number generation

Chaotic semiconductor lasers have been widely investigated for generating unpredictable random numbers, especially for lasers with external optical feedback. Nevertheless, chaotic lasers under external feedback are hindered by external feedback loop time, which causes correlation peaks for chaotic output. Here, we demonstrate the first self-chaotic microlaser based on internal mode interaction for a dual-mode microcavity laser, and realize random number generation using the self-chaotic laser output. By adjusting mode frequency interval close to the intrinsic relaxation oscillation frequency, nonlinear dynamics including self-chaos and period-oscillations are predicted and realized numerically and experimentally due to internal mode interaction. The internal mode interaction and corresponding carrier spatial oscillations pave the way of mode engineering for nonlinear dynamics in a solitary laser. Our findings provide a novel and easy method to create controllable and robust optical chaos for high-speed random number generation.
SCIENCE

