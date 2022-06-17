ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightsheet optical tweezer (LOT) for optical manipulation of microscopic particles and live cells

By Partha Pratim Mondal
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptical trapping and patterning cells or microscopic particles is fascinating. We developed a light sheet-based optical tweezer to trap dielectric particles and live HeLa cells. The technique requires the generation of a tightly focussed diffraction-limited light-sheet realized by a combination of cylindrical lens and high NA objective lens. The resultant field...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Quantum sensor can detect electromagnetic signals of any frequency

Quantum sensors, which detect the most minute variations in magnetic or electrical fields, have enabled precision measurements in materials science and fundamental physics. But these sensors have only been capable of detecting a few specific frequencies of these fields, limiting their usefulness. Now, researchers at MIT have developed a method to enable such sensors to detect any arbitrary frequency, with no loss of their ability to measure nanometer-scale features.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Physicists discover never-before seen particle sitting on a tabletop

Researchers have discovered a new particle that is a magnetic relative of the Higgs boson. Whereas the discovery of the Higgs boson required the tremendous particle-accelerating power of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), this never-before-seen particle  —  dubbed the axial Higgs boson — was found using an experiment that would fit on a small kitchen countertop.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Moon: Facts about our planet's lunar companion

The moon is our constant companion and Earth's only consistent natural satellite. It has a diameter of about 2,159 miles (3,475 kilometers), making it bigger than the dwarf planet Pluto. The moon is one-fourth our planet's size but has a lower density, meaning that gravity is only 0.17 times as strong on the moon as it is on the surface of Earth.
ASTRONOMY
itechpost.com

NASA's TESS Helps Scientists Discover a Multiplanet System 33 Light-Years Away

Our galactic neighbors have been found and they are just 33 light years away, scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology determined using a NASA satellite. Tne U.S, space agency's Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey, or TESS, pinpointed a galactic neighborhood that is just 33 light-years away from Earth. This also has a central star, and two planets orbiting that star, and according to scientists, there are two terrestrial, Earth-like worlds in the cosmic pack.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A Rare Repeating Fast Radio Burst Gives Astronomers a Chance to Study These Mysterious Objects

Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) are among the most mysterious astronomical phenomena facing astronomers today. While hundreds of bursts have been detected since the first-ever recorded detection of an FRB in 2007 – the Lorimer Burst – astronomers are still unsure what causes them. Even more mysterious, some have occasionally been found to be repeating in nature, which has fueled speculation that they may not be natural in origin (i.e., possible alien transmissions?). Astronomers are naturally very excited whenever a repeating FRB is found, as it gives them the chance to examine them closer.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Impact of Navier's slip and chemical reaction on the hydromagnetic hybrid nanofluid flow and mass transfer due to porous stretching sheet

Hybrid nanofluids (HNFs) comprise combinations of different nanoparticles suspended in base fluid. Applications of such nanofluids are rising in the areas of energy and biomedical engineering including smart (functional) coatings. Motivated by these developments, the present article examines theoretically the magnetohydrodynamic coating boundary layer flow of HNFs from a stretching sheet under the transverse magnetic field in porous media with chemically reactive nanoparticles. Darcy's law is deployed. Momentum slips of both first and second order are included as is solutal slip. The transformed boundary value problem is solved analytically. Closed form solutions for velocity are derived in terms of exponential functions and for the concentration field in terms of incomplete Gamma functions by the application of the Laplace transformation technique. The influence of selected parameters e.g. suction/injection, magnetic field and slips on velocity and concentration distributions are visualized graphically. Concentration magnitudes are elevated with stronger magnetic field whereas they are suppressed with greater wall solutal slip. Magnetic field suppresses velocity and increases the thickness of the hydrodynamic boundary layer. The flow is accelerated with reduction in inverse Darcy number and stronger suction direct to reduce in skin friction. The concentration magnitudes are boosted with magnetic field whereas they are depleted with increasing solutal slip. The analysis provides a good foundation for further investigations using numerical methods.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Underground reservoir of oxygen in comet 67P

The Rosetta mission to comet 67P/Churyumov"“Gerasimenko found unexpectedly high concentrations of molecular oxygen in its atmosphere. New results show that these concentrations are enhanced by a cycle of trapping and releasing of molecular oxygen just below the comet's surface. The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft orbited an approximately 4-km-sized...
ASTRONOMY

