Cancer

In-vitro antiproliferative efficacy of Abrus precatorius seed extracts on cervical carcinoma

By Amritpal Kaur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbrus precatorius is a tropical medicinal plant with multiple medicinal benefits whose seeds have not yet been studied against cervicalÂ cancer. Herein, we have assessed the antioxidant and antiproliferative properties of seed extracts (ethyl acetate and 70% ethanol) prepared from Soxhlet and Maceration extraction methods against Hep2C and HeLa Cells. We...

#Abrus Precatorius#Carcinoma#Cervical Cancer#Dna#Hela Cells#The Ape Lrb#Flavonoid#Hplc#Gsh#Mda
