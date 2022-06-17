ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Principles of Juneteenth integrated into this year’s Race, Reflection and Discussion Series

By Devon Smith
ELON University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Race, Reflection and Discussion Series focusing on Black achievement and anti-Black racism in Elon’s history continues as the community prepares to commemorate Juneteenth. The Center for Race, Ethnicity and Diversity Education offers this personal and professional development opportunity in partnership with the Division of Inclusive Excellence, Education and Development,...

