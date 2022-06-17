DCPS Summer Feeding Program

It’s been six months since Lugene Merkel added the volunteer disaster relief coordinator title to her resume. Watching the evening news after a day of cleaning houses on Friday, December 10, 2021, Merkel found herself glued to her television as reports of the unfolding disaster poured in. A large storm front in northwestern Tennessee had spawned a 190-mph EF-4 tornado that stayed on the ground for a record 166 miles, carving a mile-wide swath of death and destruction from Obion County, Tennessee to Breckinridge County, Kentucky. Directly in its path was the small town of Bremen, Kentucky, located just 75 miles south of Huntingburg.
