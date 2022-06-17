ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

DCPS Summer Feeding Program

Cover picture for the articleDaviess County Public Schools will be providing meals to children and youth as part of the...

wevv.com

Details announced for Owensboro's Fourth of July celebration

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced plans for one of the city's biggest events of the year. On Monday, July 4, fireworks will light up the night sky in Owensboro as the city holds its annual "All-American Fourth of July" event. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at...
WEHT/WTVW

Free produce being provided by All Saints Parish

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest announce they will be bringing back free produce to their community neighbors again in 2022. On select Sundays, All Saints Parish will be hosting the Community Produce Giveaway events at their St. Anthony Catholic Church Campus located at 704 N. 1st Avenue in Evansville. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s how kids can get free meals in the Tri-State

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — No child should go hungry — and that’s why Daviess County Public Schools are working to provide quality meals to children even when school is not in session. The federally funded Summer Feeding Program begins Friday, May 20, and continues every weekday throughout the summer through Aug. 5. Officials say […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Responding to need, parishes provide relief to Kentucky tornado devastation

It’s been six months since Lugene Merkel added the volunteer disaster relief coordinator title to her resume. Watching the evening news after a day of cleaning houses on Friday, December 10, 2021, Merkel found herself glued to her television as reports of the unfolding disaster poured in. A large storm front in northwestern Tennessee had spawned a 190-mph EF-4 tornado that stayed on the ground for a record 166 miles, carving a mile-wide swath of death and destruction from Obion County, Tennessee to Breckinridge County, Kentucky. Directly in its path was the small town of Bremen, Kentucky, located just 75 miles south of Huntingburg.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Tri-State school district to host back to school event

Henderson County Schools are getting ready to host Redifest next month. The event is happening July 26th at the HCS Archery Building. Families can stop by and grab basic school supplies. They can also complete online registration during the event and complete the school lunch program papers. Families who attend...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper’s Schnitzelbank founder passes away at 85

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — After six decades of preparing German food for Dubois County, Schnizelbank’s founder Larry Hanselman has passed away. The restaurant shared the news on social media Monday morning. “It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Larry Hanselman,” the restaurant said on Facebook. “Larry was the proud owner of our […]
JASPER, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: June 24-26

Owensboro’s biggest Bluegrass music festival of the year is happening THIS WEEK, y’all! If you haven’t already bought your tickets, now’s the time, and if you’re interested in hearing music from some of the greatest Bluegrass musicians on the planet, this is the place. Held at Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25, you can bring the entire family (and your fur babies!) to this outdoor music fest. Check out the full concert lineup right here!
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Congratulations To Ascension St. Vincent Auxiliary Scholarship Award Recipients

Congratulations, Auxiliary Scholarship Award Recipients. Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Foundation congratulates our Auxiliary Scholarship Award Recipients! Recipients are selected based on their financial need, GPA, extracurricular activities, leadership initiatives and other honors. Congratulations to:. Madeline Rentchler – $3,000 Achievement Scholarship Recipient:Madeline is a Mater Dei graduate and is planning to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Popular Boonville Restaurant Closes After Nearly 10 Years

The city of Boonville is saddened today after one of its most popular restaurants has announced that they are closing its doors for good. As a resident of Boonville, Indiana, I have eaten at all of the local restaurants in town. Aside from fast-food chains, there are only a handful of local restaurants to choose from in town. All of which are delicious, might I add. However, if someone were to ask me where to get good fried chicken in the area, I'd tell them Double D's Restaurant, hands down.
BOONVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Sweetest Places to Grab an Ice Cream in Owensboro

Is there anything better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day?. With the heat ticking up a few notches over the last couple weeks, we wanted to highlight all of the amazing ice cream options available to you in Owensboro. Whether it’s vanilla covered in sprinkles...
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro pipe installation could affect traffic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC says Owensboro Catholic School plans to address a drainage issue with the installation of two pipes under KY 81 (MP 13.6). KYTC says work is scheduled to begin on June 27, and once the infrastructure is in place, the City of Owensboro will own and maintain the structures. Drivers near […]
99.5 WKDQ

Here’s When You Can Use Fireworks in Evansville Without Getting in Trouble

There's no doubt that fireworks are fun. Depending on how much money you're willing to spend, there's something captivating about the sounds and colorful explosions fireworks bring. But as entertaining as they are, they are essentially explosives that burn at extremely high heat and can cause serious damage if not handled properly. While you want to have fun and celebrate our nation's independence, you also want to make sure you still have all your appendages when the show is over. But, regardless of how much of your hard-earned money you spent to (almost literally) blow it up in the air, and that you are (presumably) setting them off on your own private property, there are still laws and ordinances in effect you must follow unless you want to find your show getting shut down by law enforcement.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Little Thunder Regatta roars over Evansville waters

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — With 40 years of whooshing along local waters, River City Racing is holding its annual 2022 Little Thunder Regatta this weekend. Officials say some of the remote control boats can hit speeds of 75 mph, requiring nets to be set up around the lake for safety. This year’s event is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Milling & paving work starts on US 62 in Beaver Dam

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - KYTC officials say milling and paving work starts Tuesday in Beaver Dam. Crews will be milling out rough spots in downtown Beaver Dam on US 62/US 231. They say the milling work will be addressed this week with paving happening on Friday,. We’re told the...
BEAVER DAM, KY

