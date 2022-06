Cozy 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom House in Winston-Salem! - Located on a corner lot, this house has so much to offer! Enjoy entertaining in the backyard or in the privacy of the fenced patio. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Primary bedroom and bathroom are located in the main floor with washer and dryer hookups in the primary bathroom. The coziness and space of this house will make you want to call it home. Owner supplies refrigerator, stove/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher. Tenant pays all utilities: electric and water. Central AC and electric heat. Driveway leads to an unfinished basement/garage and stairs up that leads you to the kitchen. Large deck located off dining area in kitchen.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO