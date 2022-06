The Colorado Avalanche took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Andre Burakovsky got the winner 1:29 into the extra session. But one of the big takeaways coming out of the victory for the Avalanche was their ability to exploit the cross-seam or East-West pass on the Lightning.

