A new 23-minute recording from Led Zeppelin‘s 1975 show in Maryland has emerged online thanks to a fan who snuck an 8mm film camera in. The footage was posted on Led Zeppelin archivist YouTube channel ledzepfilm, and is the second piece of film to come out of this show – but is also the first to contain more than just Heartbreaker. Kashmir, Heartbreaker and Trampled Under Foot are among the hits Led Zeppelin played at this show, which can now be watched below.

