Paula Weller, senior lecturer in accounting in the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business, retires this summer after teaching at Elon for more than 20 years. Since joining Elon in 1998, Weller has taught undergraduate and graduate accounting courses, spearheaded the Writing Excellence Initiative for the Department of Accounting, mentored the 2011 Institute of Management Accounting (IMA) Student Case Competition winning team and led her department’s efforts to promote the Certified Management Accountant designation to students.

ELON, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO