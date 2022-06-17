ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattoo-faced predator sought in two Brooklyn sex assaults, including one on a 12-year-old girl, police say

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A tattoo-faced predator was sought Friday for two Brooklyn sex assaults, including the attempted groping of a 12-year-old girl, police said.

The unidentified suspect kicked off his creepy spree about 8:10 p.m. on Sunday when he tried to grab a 12-year-old girl’s buttocks inside a deli on Livonia Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville, cops said.

The child was startled, but not harmed as the groper ran off.

On Tuesday, the alleged groper surfaced on Rockaway Ave. near Belmont Ave. — about four blocks away from the first clash, cops said.

This time, he targeted a 38-year-old woman he spotted walking down Rockaway Ave., police said. He crept up behind her and grabbed her rear with both hands during the 11 a.m. attack.

The groper ran off and remained on the loose Friday, cops said. His victim was not seriously harmed.

Police previously released surveillance images of the suspect in each incident, but linked the two cases on Thursday.

The groper is described as black, in his 20s, about 5-foot-10 with a slim build, facial hair and a tattoo on the right side of his face near his eye.

During his second attack, he wore a baseball cap with a Nike logo, a black long sleeve shirt with “Monopoly” written on the front, tan shorts and black sandals, said police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

