A Florida native, Brian Lamb grew up in Midway — a “little place” with no stoplights that’s halfway between Tallahassee and Quincy in Gadsden County. His parents still live in same the house where Lamb and his sister grew up, and they instilled in him, he says, the importance of education and giving back to the community. His mother, Deloris, worked for the Department of Corrections, rising from probation officer to administrator. His father, Eugene Lamb Jr., taught school and coached basketball in Gadsden County’s public schools.

