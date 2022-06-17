ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drought threatens northern Italy crops as heatwave grips Europe

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NW56q_0gDwmBzf00

Northern Italian regions risk losing up to half their agricultural output due to a drought, a farm lobby has warned, as Europe is gripped by sweltering temperatures.

The country’s longest river, the Po, is experiencing its worst drought for 70 years, leaving large sections of the northern waterway completely dried up, jeopardising irrigation.

Rivers and lakes in central Italy were also lower than normal for this time of the year and the crisis was highlighting “the consequences of climate change on the peninsula”, said the ANBI, who manage water supply for irrigation in the country.

CIA, an agricultural lobby group, called for emergency irrigation to save crops such as tomatoes and watermelons, and the creation of new infrastructure, including basins for rainwater storage.

“The total damage (is) already set to exceed €1bn (£860m),” CIA said in a statement, adding that water shortages could also hit the production of corn and soya, whose supply is already under threat due to the war in Ukraine.

The governors of the northern Piedmont and Lombardy regions – where part of the agricultural output depends on the Po river – said they would ask the national government to declare a drought state of emergency.

In some areas of Turin, Piedmont’s capital, blackouts were reported overnight due to the hot weather stressing underground cables, local media reported.

Unusually high temperatures are being reported across Europe. Spain recorded its hottest pre-summer heatwave for at least 20 years and temperatures around 40C (104F) were also reached in France.

In Britain temperatures hit 32C (90F) on Friday as people flocked to beaches and swimming pools for the hottest day of the year in the country so far.

A study last year found that the impact of heatwaves and droughts on crop production in Europe has approximately tripled in the past 50 years.

Related
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

