Spiderhead: Netflix viewers blown away by Chris Hemsworth’s ‘career-best’ performance in sci-fi thriller

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
 4 days ago

Viewers have lavished praise on Chris Hemworth for his performance in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Spiderhead .

Adapted from a short story by George Saunders , Spiderhead follows a prisoner ( Miles Teller ) in an experimental drug testing programme run by the egomaniacal Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth).

While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, viewers have shared their thoughts on the film on social media following its release on Friday (17 June).

Spiderhead is so weird… I like it,” one viewer wrote. “ Chris Hemsworth really gets to flex his acting muscles, he’s amazing!

“Some of the concepts don’t land but for the most part, it’s pretty enjoyable. Sort of like if Ex Machina met a pharmaceutical company.”

“[ Spiderhead is] well directed, the soundtrack rules, and Chris Hemsworth absolutely BODIED this s***,” wrote another. “Easily my favourite performance of his.”

Someone else commented: “While Spiderhead is Joseph Kosinski’s [the film’s director] weakest film to date, it is still a lot of fun. Miles Teller is great but Chris Hemsworth’s mad scientist persona steals the show.”

Spiderhead is likely to rise through the Netflix rankings over the coming days, coming up against recent hits including Hustle and Interceptor .

Interceptor managed to rise to No 1 in the streaming service’s charts despite a torrent of negative reviews . It starred Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, and featured a shock cameo from the Thor star himself .

The runaway success of the film even prompted a somewhat baffled reaction from Interceptor’s own director .

Hustle , meanwhile, starred Adam Sandler as a scrappy basketball coach. Though Sandler will doubtless be pleased with the film’s popularity, it also broke a new record for the actor on Rotten Tomatoes – one he’s sure to be delighted with .

Hemsworth can soon be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder , opposite Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson.

In an interview this week, the actor revealed the one condition he had before agreeing to reprise the role of the god of thunder .

Spiderhead is available to stream on Netflix now.

