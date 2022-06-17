Game of Thrones fans sceptical about Jon Snow sequel reportedly in development

A Game of Thrones sequel centred on beloved character Jon Snow ( Kit Harington ) is reportedly under early development at HBO, but fans are dubious about the potential venture.

In the series finale of the award-winning fantasy drama, which ended in 2019, Harington’s character is exiled from Westeros and journeys north of the Wall, accompanied by his direwolf Ghost and the Wildlings.

The sequel will pick up where the Game of Thrones series finale left off, with Harington set to reprise his role as Snow , according to The Hollywood Reporter’ s exclusive report.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Harrington and HBO for comment.

Fans have baulked at the news, with many sharing their scepticism on Twitter and referencing Game of Thrones ’s widely disliked series finale.

“Why would I trust them ever again? Season 8 was one of my worst television ever,” one fan wrote. “It was so bad it took a top five show ever and made it unwatchable.”

Another suggested: “The only way this can work is if the first episode starts with him waking up from a nightmare before the last stand against the white walkers on Winterfell.”

“I have 1,853,660 votes that say they'll somehow screw this one up too,” someone added.

One wrote that they were “actually interested in this project,” however, with the caveat that the writing needed to not be “rushed”.

Harington’s portrayal of fan-favourite Snow earned him two Emmy nominations over the series’ run, which began in 2011.

Adapted from George RR Martin’s hit fantasy novels, the show is set to spawn several spin-offs, including the forthcoming House of the Dragon – slated for release in August this year.

House of the Dragon is set two centuries before the “the fall of the throne”, and features a cast that includes Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith , Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

In addition to the Jon Snow sequel series and House of the Dragon, there are seven other spin-offs rumoured to be in the works at HBO.