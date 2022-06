One lane on the M25 was blocked following a crash today (Sunday, June 19). The incident led to severe delays and congestion on the motorway in Buckinghamshire. A collision on the M25 anticlockwise meant that one lane was shut between Junction 17 with Denham Way in Maple Cross and Junction 16 with the M40. There was also congestion in the opposite direction and traffic was temporarily held - but it has now cleared.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO