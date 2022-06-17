ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aircraft spotted under water after crashing in popular swimming spot

By Laurene Rey-Millet
 4 days ago

A pilot crashed a small airplane into Lady Bird Lake in Austin , United States, on Thursday afternoon (16 June) and was helped to shore by paddleboarders.

The pilot, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden, was on a test flight and was taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries.

The plane had just come out of routine maintenance, but the pilot reported mechanical issues and was forced to land in the lake, a Texas Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said.

