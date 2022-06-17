ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Scriptorium opens in grounds of Arbroath Abbey

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XVeh_0gDwlixj00

A new studio space for writers has been unveiled in the grounds of an abbey as part of celebrations for the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Created by artist Bobby Niven, the New Scriptorium is inspired by the power and influence of the medieval abbey around which the town of Arbroath has grown.

It is the first time in more than 500 years that there has been a working scriptorium – which in the past was a writing room where scribes could copy manuscripts – in the grounds of the abbey.

The New Scriptorium will be a studio space for writers, poets and local literary groups, with a programme of public events managed by Hospitalfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFWs6_0gDwlixj00

The New Scriptorium was commissioned by the Arbroath 2020 Group as part of the 700th anniversary of the declaration in 2020, and is now ready to host writers after being delayed by the pandemic.

Niven said: “We know that Arbroath Abbey had a very large and active community, including monks who could transcribe and illuminate documents and bound early manuscripts into books.

“The ability to read and write and convey information and document history was as powerful then as it is today and I wanted to reflect that activity in the design of the interior space.

“A large roof window floods the space with light and the serpentine arm motifs inspired by the use of manicules as notation devices in manuscripts bring colour to the floor and walls.

“The framing of the abbey in the scriptorium’s windows connect the two buildings, providing context for the writers in residence.”

Written in 1320 by Scottish barons and freeholders, the Declaration of Arbroath asked the Pope to recognise Scotland’s independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king.

Historic Environment Scotland , Angus Place Partnership, Angus Council and Hospitalfield are also involved in the project, which has been funded through the Town Centre Fund and Creative Scotland.

Lucy Byatt, director of Hospitalfield and member of Arbroath 2020+1, said: “As so many of us work together to consider the future of our town centres in these changing times, we first have to consider the existing assets.

“Here in Arbroath we are so fortunate to have a high street that has so many wonderful places dotted along it; from the astonishing abbey at the top to the harbour complete with the Mackay Boat Builders, one of Scotland’s last working boat yards at the ‘Fit O The Town’.

“Our challenge is to work towards getting all these places and people to work together to give a new vision to this historic town.

“We hope that this new commission by Bobby Niven will help with this aim and we look forward very much to working with Historic Environment Scotland to develop the programme for the New Scriptorium over the next two years.”

The New Scriptorium will host local literary groups, including the Angus Writers’ Circle, as well as visiting writers in residence, while a public programme of events will start in July.

To coincide with its opening, Hospitalfield has commissioned a new work by Katie Guthrie, who goes by the artist name KMG, to line the way to the scriptorium.

This was made possible with the Year of Stories Community Stories Fund, through VisitScotland.

Scottish culture minister Neil Gray said: “Our historic environment, culture and literature play an important part in shaping our future and this stunning scriptorium is part of a legacy that will benefit generations to come.”

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Queen Elizabeth appears to debut new haircut

Queen Elizabeth appeared to show off a shorter ‘do on Tuesday. The 96-year-old monarch’s new haircut was seen during Her Majesty’s audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at Windsor Castle. RELATED: Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth celebrate Prince William’s milestone birthday ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

Forty photos charting the Duke of Cambridge’s life have been compiled to celebrate his 40th birthday.William, who reaches the milestone on Tuesday, is pictured through the years from his debut as a newborn baby in his mother’s arms and as a toddler trying to walk, to his role as a family man and future king.The images, from the PA news agency’s photo archive, show the second in line to the throne on family holidays with the Prince and Princess of Wales and playing bicycle polo with Prince Harry.He is pictured studying at university, in his military uniform at Sandhurst and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arbroath 2020 Group
The Independent

Up Helly Aa Viking festival squads open to women for first time

Women will be able to take part in squads at the main Up Helly Aa fire festival in Shetland for the first time next year, organisers have announced.The Lerwick Up Helly Aa Committee decided to relax the long-standing custom of only allowing males to take part in the procession after members discussed how to take the event forward following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The event, which attracts visitors from around the globe, sees people dressed as Vikings march through the streets of Lerwick to recreate its ancient Viking past, in a tradition dating back to the 19th...
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

Glastonbury 2022 in pictures: Revellers arrive at festival on day one

Glastonbury Festival is returning for its 50th anniversary.After a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, thousands flocked to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, for day one of the event.Attendees arrived at the site in the early hours of the morning for the much-anticipated festival, which will see Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlining across the weekend.Festival founder Michael Eavis, who said it will be “the best show in town”, opened the gates to Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.Hundreds of Glastonbury attendees queued for hours with their bags, with festival-goers delighted to meet Eavis when the gates opened at 8am.Traffic...
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Queen hails Windrush pioneers ahead of monument unveiling

The Queen has paid tribute to the “profound contribution” of the Windrush “pioneers”, describing the new national monument at Waterloo Station as “fitting thank you”.In a written message on Windrush Day, the monarch said she hoped the statue – of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases – would inspire present and future generations.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are attending the unveiling on Wednesday.The Queen has sent a message to mark this morning’s unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station, which will be attended by The Duke and Duchess of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
Collider

Hitchcock's ‘Frenzy’ Only Grows More Disturbing with Time

Editor's note: The following contains references to sexual assault.In a career that spanned six decades, Alfred Hitchcock justifiably became known as the master of suspense for films such as North by Northwest and Psycho. However, by the early seventies he was coming off a pair of disappointing spy thrillers, Torn Curtain and Topaz, when he returned to London for what would be his penultimate movie, Frenzy. Hitchcock was over 70 at the time and the film was shot around Covent Garden, the area where he grew up and set his first pictures. However, Frenzy is far from a mild victory lap by a director in the twilight of his career. Rather, it’s Hitchcock’s most graphic and disturbing film, and one that is still a troubling watch today – perhaps more so than at the time of release.
MOVIES
BBC

Lincoln: Budding archaeologists to assist The Lawn excavation

A month-long excavation has started in Lincoln, with the public asked to help "uncover the city's history". The dig is taking place at the Lawn on Union Road until 15 July, with hopes to find further evidence of a potential Roman cemetery and two Roman roads. Excavation work hasn't taken...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

‘There was practically a riot at King’s Cross’: an oral history of Harry Potter at 25

“He’ll be famous – a legend – every child in our world will know his name.” So predicts Professor McGonagall in the opening chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Breaking sales records from the beginning, Harry Potter is the biggest success in children’s publishing history, making its author, JK Rowling, one of the most famous writers in the world. But on 26 June 1997, when the first novel in the series was published – after notoriously being turned down by 12 publishers – no one had heard of her boy wizard. Behind this magical story was a team of children’s book devotees who helped Harry Potter take flight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
allthatsinteresting.com

The Wild Life Of Sword-Wielding Renaissance Noblewoman Caterina Sforza

In 15th-century Italy, the cunning Caterina Sforza ruthlessly defended her family's fortunes at any cost — and was even accused of plotting to assassinate the pope. When enemies laid siege to the fortress of Italian noblewoman Caterina Sfroza and captured her children, she stood on the walls of Imola and lifted her skirts, calling out that she could always make more children.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

The Independent

708K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy