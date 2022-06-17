ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great White Shark With Possible Gunshot Wound to Head Filmed off California

By Robyn White
 5 days ago
Footage shows a great white shark swimming in the shallows with what appears to be a gaping injury at the top of its...

Oscar Rivas
4d ago

That's sad, no animal should have to suffer. I do not know what was the story behind the shark getting shot, but the shark should not have been left like that.

Guest
4d ago

So sad. I agree with the other poster who mentioned that no animalShould ever have to suffer.

Bonnie Lifvendahl
4d ago

Great video and informative about the close contact people and sharks have with each other. Very sad if humans had anything to do with the injury, especially by a gunshot. Keep making the arial videos.

Watch a Shark Bite an Alligator In South Carolina

At a dock at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, you wouldn’t want to take a plunge in the water. While it’s a scenic and beautiful area, there are creatures that like to stir things up near the shore. In early October, two of the world’s most lethal apex predators, a large shark, and an alligator, are seen swimming near a dock.
Starving California pelicans released after rehabilitation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A dozen of the hundreds of brown pelicans found starving on the Southern California coast were released Friday after rehabilitation at a wildlife center. The pelicans were returned to the wild at Corona del Mar State Beach after treatment at the Wetlands and Wildlife...
Florida Man Found Dead In Alligator-Infested Lake After Fishing For Frisbees To Sell

The unnamed victim had made his living by retrieving frisbees and selling them to local disc golfers. With war-driven inflation and pandemic-related struggles, many Americans are trying hard to stay afloat. One homeless man in Largo, Florida, was making do by retrieving frisbees from the lake of a public park to sell to local disc golfers. However, that man was just found dead on Tuesday — with his arm torn off.
123 Emaciated Animals Seized With Additional 130 Found Dead in Freezers

The British Colombia SPCA seized 120 cats and three dogs who were emaciated and suffering and found an additional 130 deceased cats in freezers behind the home. The investigators found 120 emaciated but still alive cats and three small dogs left alone in ‘filthy and unsafe conditions in a trailer in Fort St. James. The animals were suffering from upper respiratory infections, extreme flea infestations, urine scald, eye infections, dental issues, ear mites, and wounds, according to the BC SPCA. The house was filthy, and investigators were astounded at the conditions that these poor animals were living in.
This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

