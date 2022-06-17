Great White Shark With Possible Gunshot Wound to Head Filmed off California

The British Colombia SPCA seized 120 cats and three dogs who were emaciated and suffering and found an additional 130 deceased cats in freezers behind the home. The investigators found 120 emaciated but still alive cats and three small dogs left alone in ‘filthy and unsafe conditions in a trailer in Fort St. James. The animals were suffering from upper respiratory infections, extreme flea infestations, urine scald, eye infections, dental issues, ear mites, and wounds, according to the BC SPCA. The house was filthy, and investigators were astounded at the conditions that these poor animals were living in.

