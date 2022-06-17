ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The green guide to visiting Helsinki

By Louise Long
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cbAs_0gDwlOVJ00

For the fifth year in a row, Finns have been officially ranked as the happiest people in the world.

For urban dwellers, the capital’s abundance of nature, space and quiet is surely a boost – from the parks and allotments that add to its 40 per cent green space, to the near-unrivalled air and water quality and unerring presence of the sea. For Helsinki is, in fact, a peninsula – embraced on three sides by a mosaic of 300 islands, 130km of coastline and 25 public beaches (with winter swimming highly encouraged) – where every resident lives within 10km of the water.

Helsinki has long stood at the frontier of environmental responsibility and innovation

Perhaps born of this unique natural setting, Helsinki has long stood at the frontier of environmental responsibility and innovation. The city has pledged carbon neutrality by 2035, and is steadily moving towards its goal. But for all the big figures, the capital is most keenly a place of grassroots, experimental green thinking, from conscientious food sourcing to low-impact design.

The Helsinki “Think Sustainably” platform helps to direct locals and visitors alike to the city’s most sustainable features and activities, with blogs including “Tips for great breathing spots” and “Urban adventures via public transport”. Indeed, visitors may be surprised to discover the extent to which climate responsibility informs the city’s day-to-day life: one only has to languish in an eco-designed sauna, settle into a zero-waste dinner, or roam among its “preloved” boutiques to discover the joy, warmth and inspiration that can stem from environmentalism.

Here’s how to make the most of a trip to this future-facing city with a focus on relishing the present.

Stay

Traditional Finnish fishing cottage meets patented off-grid technology at MajaMaja, which became an overnight phenomenon for its eco-retreat on the inner Helsinki archipelago.

Conceived by architect Pekka Littow, the “little house” is fitted with a mezzanine bedroom, solar-powered kitchenette, closed-loop water system using collected rainwater, and bespoke foldable furniture for maximum space efficiency.

Ten minutes by boat from Helsinki harbour, Majamaja is the perfect summation of the city’s radical design history and forward-looking environmental spirit. “People don’t come for just another hotel experience,” says CEO Tuomas Autio. “In the morning, you can clear everything out and create this little zen space.”

Majamaja : overnight stays from €230, sleeps one to three guests. Four new houses available for summer 2022, with a sauna coming in 2023. majamaja.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JujB_0gDwlOVJ00

Meanwhile, in the heart of Helsinki’s downtown Design District, “It all started from disposable bath slippers,” says Hotel St George’s head of wellbeing Linda Ekholm. The small step of introducing durable, washable alternatives (“which may not be as pretty, but last up to four times as long”), set the path of sustainability for the city’s most stylish hotel: a reimagined former printing house, complete with 300-piece contemporary art collection, glass-ceilinged Wintergarden cocktail bar, and mosaic-tiled pool.

Besides its eco-certified renovation, daily efforts include reusing leftover fruit from the bar for making snacks; collaboration with the ResQ app to minimise waste from its marvellous in-house bakery; and equipping guests with SodaStream machines. If anywhere can pull off a reusable slipper, it’s the St George.

Hotel St George : rooms from £240, B&B. stgeorgehelsinki.com

Eat

Far from being empty buzzwords, notions of seasonal, local, and no-waste cooking are deeply rooted philosophies in the Finnish capital.

“Walk the walk” has never been more apt than at Nolla, Helsinki’s first zero-waste restaurant, led by a team intent on industry reinvention. No detail has been overlooked: citrus zest is collected from local juice bars, kitchen waste is donated to “Lauri”, the dining-room composter (whose output is donated to the restaurant’s suppliers), and serving plates are made from waste clay, while water glasses are cut from bottles reclaimed from the Presidential Palace.

The surprising menu, meanwhile, reveals the majestic confluence of Nolla’s three founding chefs. Southern European meets modern Serbian, with an evolving menu that might include sourdough gnocchi with blue cheese and wild herb chimichurri, followed with buckwheat milk ice cream, carrot compote and buckwheat cake. And above all, conscience here comes with conviviality – starting with half a pint from the in-house brewery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fASAh_0gDwlOVJ00

Other eco-oriented options in the city include the fine-dining Ora restaurant, from chef Sasu Laukkonen, whose no-exceptions Finnish ingredients have commonly travelled only a few miles to reach the kitchen. And then there’s Way Bakery, an unmissable coffee-bakery-eatery spot in the up-and-coming Kallio neighbourhood, guided by local produce and sustainability.

“Everything should be done as efficiently as possible and with as little waste as possible,” says co-owner Lauri Kahkonen. Wind your way here for a seasonal laskiaispulla bun (baked throughout the day), or a generous bowl of homemade saffron tagliatelle and a glass of orange wine.

Do

Explore a neighbourhood

On the western side of the peninsula, and just outside Helsinki’s city centre, Toolo is green both in sensibility and appearance, from its world-famous architecture to its sporting shoreline and independent cafes. Begin your outing as the sun crests the spruce curvature of Oodi library – a space founded on environmental as much as community principles (a case in point being the library’s “Urban Workshop” of rentable services, from sewing machines to 3D printers).

From here, a short skip along the lakeside will land you at Finlandia Hall , the music venue designed by idol of Finnish architecture Alvar Aalto. Recent ecological tweaks include rooftop solar panels (accounting for 25 per cent of energy consumption in summer), and a climate-friendly coffee offering – the result of several varieties being tested for minimal biowaste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4f2p_0gDwlOVJ00

Past the cyclists and rushes encircling Toolonlahti Bay, continue north to the lush rose gardens and greenhouses of the Winter Garden in Elaintarha Park – as much a haven for succulents as shelter for visitors seeking refuge from the Nordic climate.

Proceed to the top of Mantymaki hill for the best views of the iconic Helsinki Olympic stadium, before looping back into Etu-Toolo (meaning “Inner Toolo”), with a coffee stop at Latin-Nordic roastery Cafetoria , dedicated to equitable partnerships with its organic small-scale suppliers. Lunch can be gathered from the bountiful counter at Toolo Village Shop, or from Cafe Regatta – also the launch pad for a kayak trip on Taka-Toolo’s western shore, or a swim on Hietaranta beach.

Wind up the day with a rummage at class-above-the-rest second-hand troves Relove Lifestyle and Arkadia International Bookshop , before settling into the tranquil garden of Korjaamo Culture Factory. One of the country’s most expansive cultural centres, Korjaamo is lauded as much for its summer barbecue nights as for its diverse, topical programme, the highlight of which is the IHME Contemporary Art Festival, which promotes environmental education through art commissioning.

With its unassuming manner, slow pace and surprising edge, Toolo is a capsule of Finnish culture at its best.

Sauna

Deserving of a category all of its own, the tradition of public sauna is one that completes a visit to the city, and is rapidly on the rise again, with a coterie of new spaces. Architect-artist duo Tuomas Toivonen and Nene Tsuboi’s ecologically designed Kulttuurisauna quickly became a local favourite when it opened in 2017, with operatic chants serenading those in the sunrise-facing sauna rooms, while a simple Japanese-Finnish menu is served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJSBz_0gDwlOVJ00

At the southern tip of the city, the striking geometry of Loyly combines a classic Finnish smoke sauna with two wood-heated saunas, while their expansive rooftop terrace descends into the sea – for the obligatory sauna-to-sea ritual.

And to soak up the city’s unique archipelago setting, hop across to jewel-sized Lonna island, only 10 minutes by boat from Helsinki’s harbour market. With views over the Baltic Sea, an elegant wood-fuelled sauna and deckchaired terrace awaits – primed for sipping cans of classic Finnish lonkero , a refreshing gin-grapefruit mix. While on the island, don’t miss Lonna ’s restaurant, especially its in-house “archipelago” bread ( saaristolaisleipa ), an irresistible rye-molasses loaf, paired with smoked fish.

Shop

Between the boutiques of the Design District, the second-hand fashion stores of Kallio, and the myriad stalls of Hietalahti flea market (known among locals as Hietsu), the city brims with responsible shopping options.

Glasshouse Helsinki assembles its ambitious art, fashion and lifestyle concept in a former historic department store, with a changing programme of contemporary exhibitions, vibrant independent magazine stacks, and ethical brand collaborations, all curated with sustainability in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoemg_0gDwlOVJ00

For foodie souvenirs, make a beeline to Anton&Anton deli for its hand-picked selection of organic, local produce. Or, for the best of the museum’s shops, carve out time after a prescribed visit to the spectacular Amos Rex for inspiration from new arts titles, hand-cast coconut candles, or irresistible patchwork items from Jouten clothing , made from 100 per cent recycled textiles, such as repurposed hotel towels and bed linen.

Travel essentials

Getting there

Trying to fly less?

Travellers can reach Helsinki from London by catching a Eurostar to Paris and an onward train to Hamburg, followed by a train to Stockholm. From there, a regular ferry service runs to Helsinki.

Fine with flying?

Norwegian, Finnair and Ryanair all fly direct from the UK to Helsinki.

More information

Visit myhelsinki.fi

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amsterdam canal tour tops list of world’s best travel experiences

An open-air Amsterdam canal boat tour stocked with refreshments has been crowned the world’s best travel experience by TripAdvisor.The reviews website today announced the winners of its Travellers’ Choice “Best of the Best Things to Do” Awards, which analyses thousands of reviews and ratings from users to rank the most raved-about.TripAdvisor examined the best food experiences, nature and outdoor activities, pop culture tours and bucket list experiences among 11 categories. The £17-a-head “Amsterdam Open Boat Canal Cruise” won the day with a five-star rating and nearly 10,000 reviews, 9,964 of which were rated “Excellent”.Second most loved was a Red Dunes...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvar Aalto
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Stores#St George#Finns#Urban
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

A recent American Airlines flight took 12 hours to fly between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles, California – a trip that normally takes just over three hours.The worst part for frustrated passengers was that their intended destination had been Tokyo.The 28 May service to the Japanese capital was more than seven hours into its standard route to Narita airport and was flying over the North Pacific Ocean when it was forced to make a U-turn.“Weather conditions” were the cause of the disruption: more specifically, a volcanic eruption in Bezymianny, a peninsula off the east coast of east...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Interesting Engineering

The return of the zeppelin? A Spanish airline just struck a deal for ten low-emission airships

A Spanish airline, Air Nostrum, has ordered ten hybrid airships, called Airlander, from a company building environmentally-friendly zeppelins. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026, according to a report from CNN. UK-based Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) developed the Airlander to drastically cut aviation emissions, with the company saying its airships cuts emissions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Cancelled flights – live: Spain and Portugal likely to be worst affected by Gatwick cuts

Passengers due to fly from Gatwick this summer may be told their flight is cancelled after the airport announced it would be putting a cap on daily operations.Gatwick bosses have asked airlines to cut back their schedules in the hope “that passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service”.While the majority of passengers will fly as planned, on the busiest days, airlines will be told to cancel up to 50 flights – requiring thousands of passengers already booked on them to find alternative departures.Passengers on easyJet will bear the brunt of the cancelled flights, with British Airways,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 130 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights have been grounded, from all eight UK regional airports BA serves, including two round-trips from Heathrow to each of Edinburgh and Newcastle.In addition, 110 international flights to Europe are cancelled, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Larnaca in Cyprus as well as the Spanish islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Baggage allowance guide: Luggage limits for British Airways, Ryanair, easyJet and more

When planning your holiday, it’s vital to be clear about the baggage allowance you’re entitled to. This ensures you can pack efficiently and avoid hefty charges at check-in when you arrive at the airport.We researched 10 of the most popular airlines in the UK to find out exactly what you’re entitled to before you lift off.RyanairRyanair allows one “small personal bag” per passenger in its cabins. This must fit under the seat in front of you and measure around 40cm x 20cm. To take more onboard you’ll have to pay from £7-27 (depending on route) for a Priority seat with...
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK's Gatwick cuts summer flights as airports struggle

Britain’s Gatwick Airport has slashed its number of daily flights over the summer because of staff shortages as the global aviation industry struggles to meet a resurgent demand for travel.London’s second-busiest airport said Friday it would limit its number of daily flights to 825 in July and 850 in August compared with a reported 900 daily flights during the same period before the coronavirus pandemic.The airport said in a statement that the move would help passengers “experience a more reliable and better standard of service.”“By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers — and also...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Airlines told to cancel flights to stop travel chaos

UK airlines have been told to cancel flights they can't deliver this summer to stop a rerun of May's travel chaos. The government and the aviation regulator wrote to carriers on Tuesday telling them to ensure their summer timetables were "deliverable". They added that earlier cancellations were "better" than axing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Psychic’ food-hoarder who foresaw Covid gets the last laugh as supermarket prices soar

A window cleaner who predicted Covid in 2016 and was dubbed “paranoid” for stashing food around Great Britain for two decades in preparation for Doomsday feels vindicated as “apocalyptic” food prices sweep the land.By March 2020, when the pandemic hit the UK, ever vigilant in case of catastrophe, Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, 40-plus tins of curry and two dozen kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.Insisting he is a “normal man with a mortgage,” the  Army and Territorial Army veteran, who served in Afghanistan in 2010 and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

703K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy