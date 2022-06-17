Four of NC's health care systems sent private patient info to Facebook
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four of the state’s largest health care systems sent sensitive patient information to Facebook, according to a report published Thursday by The Markup and STAT. The story implicated Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Duke University Hospital, Novant Health and WakeMed. The MarkUp tested the...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The need for nurses is prompting Charlotte's hospitals to shell out big bucks to keep their hospitals staffed. This comes as NC Nursecast, a workforce model developed by UNC-Chapel Hill, predicts within 11 years, North Carolina could face an estimated shortage of 12,500 registered nurses. Novant...
LANCASTER, S.C. — Agencies in Lancaster County told WCNC Charlotte some landlords are increasing prices on rentals or choosing to sell, meaning more families are facing the possibility of homelessness. According to data from rent.com, South Carolina’s average rent increased by 35 percent in just one year, going from...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — June is PTSD Awareness Month. Post-traumatic stress disorder is brought on after someone is exposed to a traumatic event. It is estimated that about six out of every 100 people will have post-traumatic stress disorder at some point in their lives. "Most anyone after going through...
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Albemarle City Council has approved the establishment of a social district in downtown Albemarle, with expected implementation in August 2022. Social districts are the newest trend popping up across North Carolina, thanks to a new state law. Several cities and towns in the Charlotte area, including Cornelius, Hickory and Kannapolis, have added them as a way to increase revenue for small businesses working in unison.
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, his office announced Monday. In a news release, Cooper’s office said he has mild symptoms and is taking Paxlovid, which is an oral antiviral pill to treat the virus. Cooper is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has gotten two booster shots.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte Arts and Culture Advisory Board awarded $2.01 million to the Arts & Science Council (ASC) for the 2023 fiscal year. The award includes $950,000 to support ASC operations while the remaining $1.06 million is for ASC to give grants to arts and culture organizations and individual artists in the area.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you own a home, you know there’s always something that needs to be done. While some maintenance tasks are more important than others, the experts at Realtor.com outlined a handful that could save you money this summer. Whether it's sprucing up the exterior of...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baby formula shortage, has gotten worse in recent weeks after a recall and plant closure by Abbott Nutrition, the nation’s biggest producer. Here with more is Tom Bartholomy from the Better Business Bureau to help protect parents from this devious scam. According to Bartholomoy, scammers are exploiting a nationwide baby formula shortage, tricking consumers into paying hefty prices through fraudulent online stores. Consumers run into trouble, when as “desperate parents and caregivers” they turn unknowingly to fake websites or social media profiles with images and logos of recognizable formula brands. Consumers think they’re purchasing from a company’s official website but formula never arrives, the FTC said. “Scammers have once again taken today's headlines and made them present day scams” says Bartholomy.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a house fire in southeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Charlotte firefighters said. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire on Country Walk Drive, which is just off Reddman Road near Cedarwood Park. When firefighters arrived, they found a home with heavy flames and smoke showing through the roof.
Seen some new homes pop up on sale around you lately? That price tag is probably something you should take a little look at. A new study is reporting that two North Carolina cities have homes overpriced by more than 50% and you may not guess which cities those are!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina leaders will discuss bills that could legalize online sports betting in the state as early as 2023. The House Judiciary 1 Committee will hear two sports gambling bills Tuesday that work in tandem to legalize sports betting online and on mobile devices across North Carolina. Senate Bill 688 passed a divided Senate last year. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 38, an unrelated bill that also passed last year, will be removed and changed to a sports gambling bill Tuesday, according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is cutting three routes out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to customer demand, an airline representative confirmed with WCNC Charlotte. The airline said it will no longer have routes from Charlotte to Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana. It will also temporarily suspend flights...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were delayed or canceled Monday, as passengers continue to deal with travel headaches across the U.S. As of 10:15 a.m., 56 flights were delayed at Charlotte, with 11 cancellations. Most flights impacted were American Airlines, which has 38...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The South End RunBots gather at Wooden Robot Brewery off Tryon Street each Tuesday for their weekly run. But temperatures also climbed into the 90s. So, Matt Nolan plans to take his efforts at a more modest pace than usual. "Tonight it is really hot --...
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing woman last seen in Statesville. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the woman was located safe and reunited with her family. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been an increase in violent crime across the Queen City, including in Uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department acknowledged the increase to WCNC Charlotte, adding the department is looking at ways of curbing the violence. The opening and closing of businesses in Uptown coupled with...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and a second person has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Charlotte on Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. It happened on Branchview Drive, which is not far from the intersection of East Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road in south Charlotte....
