Charlotte, NC

Four of NC's health care systems sent private patient info to Facebook

 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four of the state's largest health care systems sent sensitive patient information to Facebook, according to a report published Thursday by The Markup and STAT. The story implicated Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Duke University Hospital, Novant Health and WakeMed. The MarkUp tested the...

#Health Care Systems#Markup#Duke University Hospital#Novant Health#Newsweek#The Meta Pixel#Amazon Fire Tv#Apple Podcasts#Android
Charlotte, NC
